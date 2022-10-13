Todd Chrisley Explains Why He's 'Grateful' For His & Daughter Lindsie's Past Estrangement

The Chrisleys are finally discussing their infamous family feud. In 2017, Todd Chrisley's daughter Lindsie more or less cut ties with the brood and stepped down from Chrisley Knows Best, but over the summer, the latter proved they mended ties, as she publicly supported the patriarch and her stepmom, Julie Chrisley, when they were found guilty of tax fraud and more.

While the reality stars agreec the distance caused "pain" for everyone, including Todd's daughter Savannah, the patriarch explained he's actually "thankful and grateful" for the rift since it taught him several lessons.