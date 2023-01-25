Savannah Chrisley Admits Her Life Is 'Falling Apart' As Parents Todd & Julie Carry On Combined 19-Year Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley is being as transparent as possible about her broken heart.
During the opening of the Tuesday, January 24, episode of "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley" podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star gave listeners an honest glimpse into the current state of her life after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, surrendered themselves to carry out their combined 19-year prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17.
"Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually," Savannah, who currently has custody of her brother Chase, 16, and adopted sister/niece Chloe, 10, explained at the top of the episode.
“We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, for a little bit of time for the foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough. I haven’t filmed a podcast since then. The podcast today was filmed prior to my life falling apart," the 25-year-old explained.
Savannah revealed the episode for this week, entitled "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Pop-Tarts," was recorded on January 12, before the life altering shift. "I may seem happy-go-lucky and during that time there was a lot of hope that was had. I wasn’t faced with the reality of the situation," she noted.
"This was pre-life falling apart. And now the podcasts moving forward that I do will be post," the former beauty queen continued, adding that she will not be sitting down with a guest for the next episode, as she wants to have an in-depth conversation with her listeners about how she's navigating things without her parents.
"Next week I’ll have a very intense one-on-one podcast with myself giving an update where my life is at, where things stand, how the kiddos are, Nanny, all the above and give an update on my parents. Because you don’t have one yet," she teased. "I’m really looking forward to giving that update because I’ve seen God work in the craziest of circumstances."
The patriarch and the matriarch are currently carrying out their sentences — in separate prisons — for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, and Julie was hit with an additional wire fraud charge. Todd will be incarcerated for 12 years while Julie is serving seven.