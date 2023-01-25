Savannah Chrisley Admits Her Life Is 'Falling Apart' As Parents Todd & Julie Carry On Combined 19-Year Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley is being as transparent as possible about her broken heart.

During the opening of the Tuesday, January 24, episode of "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley" podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star gave listeners an honest glimpse into the current state of her life after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, surrendered themselves to carry out their combined 19-year prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17.