Savannah Guthrie Has 'Made It Clear' Bringing Matt Lauer Back to 'Today' Show Is 'Out of the Question' After His Scandal: 'She's Still Furious'
Matt Lauer may still have pals at NBC, but according to a source, Savannah Guthrie isn't one of them!
The disgraced former television host was famously axed from the network in 2017 after he faced allegations of sexual misconduct by a female colleague. The network later confirmed they were given "reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."
Sources claimed that while Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb "never cut him out of her life" after the workplace scandal, as she still considered him a "huge part of her Today show journey," Guthrie is firmly against the idea of Lauer potentially returning to the show.
"Savannah has made it clear that bringing Matt back in any capacity is out of the question," a second insider dished. "She’s still furious about everything that went down and doesn’t want any of that drama tainting Hoda’s send-off — or the Today brand."
Another source close with network execs told an outlet that NBC bosses are inclined to agree with Guthrie.
"It’s a hard no," the source said. "The wounds from Matt’s exit are still fresh. And bringing him back even for a moment would be a PR disaster!"
NBC launched an investigation into Lauer in November 2017 after receiving complaints about alleged "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" and he was let go from the network shortly after. It was later reported he'd been accused of raping a woman he worked with at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia.
"Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender," NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in a statement at the time. "We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."
Lauer has kept his head down since the scandal, but sources have claimed he's been considering a comeback over the past couple of years. One insider even suggested part of that could involve writing a tell-all memoir that would throw ex-coworkers under the bus.
"Now, he feels the dust has settled and there will be more sympathy for him at long last," the insider spilled in 2022. "He’s already plotting out the book. Matt will pick his targets carefully, but he figures he has no chance of making a TV comeback and has nothing to lose by getting his revenge."
The sources spoke with National Enquirer about Guthrie's feelings on Lauer.