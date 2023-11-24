Savannah Guthrie All Smiles With Her Husband and 2 Kids on Thanksgiving: See Adorable Photos
Best Thanksgiving ever?
On Thursday, November 23, Today host Savannah Guthrie shared adorable photos from her family’s day at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
This year, Guthrie hosted the popular TV program alongside her costars Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The 51-year-old has been a part of the famous Thanksgiving show for 11 years now, however, this year was special because Guthrie’s entire brood was a part of the big day.
"Thankful for them every day, especially today," she wrote alongside images of the family-of-four.
In one picture, the whole squad was seen smiling wide as they jumped in the air in front of Macy’s on 34th street in NYC. In another picture, Guthrie beamed as her husband, Michael Feldman, whom she married in 2014, planted a kiss on her cheek.
Yet another snap showed the pair’s two kids: Charley, 6, and Vale, 9, behind the podium alongside their mom. The children seemingly had an amazing day as some of the images displayed the youngsters hiding under Guthrie’s desk as they watched the matriarch do her thing on national television.
As OK! previously reported, Guthrie is no stranger to bringing her pride and joy to the hottest events, as her daughter, Vale, attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in August.
At the time, the Swiftie shared an upload of herself, her daughter and Mariska Hargitay during the highly anticipated show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
"Miss Olivia Benson is a Swiftie and has the bracelets to prove it!!" the anchor captioned a selfie with the actress, referencing the latter's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character. "Loved experiencing the magic with @therealmariskahargitay."
Hargitay also posted about the amazing concert, writing, "Still in the afterglow of the most magical night."
"Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength — and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously. Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are.💖🌟 Thank you 🌳♥️," she added.
In response to the two stars’ snaps, fans gushed over the duo’s friendship.
"Omg. This is the sisterhood I didn’t know we needed!! 😍,” one user penned, while another said. "OMG! Power women. Love this."
A third declared, "Two beautiful Queens and Swifties."
In addition to her post with Hargitay, Guthrie shared an upload dedicated to Vale.
"Memories for a lifetime with my beautiful girl," she raved. "Thank you @taylorswift for singing your heart out every single night. feeling so grateful and lucky to have seen this in person with the little girl of my wildest dreams ❤️."