Savannah Guthrie All Smiles With Her Husband and 2 Kids on Thanksgiving: See Adorable Photos

This year, Guthrie hosted the popular TV program alongside her costars Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The 51-year-old has been a part of the famous Thanksgiving show for 11 years now, however, this year was special because Guthrie’s entire brood was a part of the big day.

"Thankful for them every day, especially today," she wrote alongside images of the family-of-four.