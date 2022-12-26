Savannah Guthrie Cheerfully Enjoys Christmas With Kids After Admitting Holiday Is Difficult To Celebrate Without Her Dad
A bittersweet celebration.
Savannah Guthrie was all smiles while enjoying Christmas festivities with her family.
The Today show host recently revealed the specific importance of the holiday, as it is also her late father's birthday.
"Hope yours was very merry 🎄," Guthrie wrote alongside a sweet snap of the 50-year-old broadcast journalist, her husband, Michael Feldman, 54, and their two children, Vale, 8, and Charles, 6.
During the TODAY All Day streaming special, Holidays in my House, on Friday, December 23, the mom-of-two opened up about the hardship of celebrating Christmas without her father, Charles, whom her son is named after.
"The fact that I lost my dad when I was 16 makes Christmas even more special to us. I think we hold on to Christmas even harder now, because it's a tie to him and a tie to the past and to our memories," Guthrie explained of the joint birthday and holiday occasion.
"So Christmas just absolutely lives in my heart and lives in our family and I will spend every minute I have making sure my kids feel that magic, too," she continued, as she recalled special traditions she experienced as a little girl.
"My father would always gather us around and we would read the Christmas story in the Bible and we always really loved that, because I think it connected us to the holiday in a really spiritual and significant way," Guthrie explained why her faith is in important during this time. "Even as kids, we loved that moment of just being at my father's knee and feeling that there was really something eternally special about this day."
In addition to ensuring her children know Christmas aligns with their grandfather's birthday, Guthrie noted that she strives to teach her kids their religious connection to the holiday.
"I am sure to talk to my kids that this is a special night, because this is the night we remember when Christ came to save the world," the talk show host stated. "In our family that is a living part of what we believe and I always want to tie them back to that. I want them to have fun — they will always have fun at Christmas — but I also want them to feel that magic of what their faith means to them, why the night feels so special; to go out, look up at the stars and imagine that star long, long ago."
"I think that just adds to the majesty of Christmas and makes it enduring," Guthrie concluded.