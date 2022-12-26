OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Guthrie Cheerfully Enjoys Christmas With Kids After Admitting Holiday Is Difficult To Celebrate Without Her Dad

savannah guthrie pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 26 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A bittersweet celebration.

Savannah Guthrie was all smiles while enjoying Christmas festivities with her family.

The Today show host recently revealed the specific importance of the holiday, as it is also her late father's birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

"Hope yours was very merry 🎄," Guthrie wrote alongside a sweet snap of the 50-year-old broadcast journalist, her husband, Michael Feldman, 54, and their two children, Vale, 8, and Charles, 6.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE HEARTBREAKINGLY ADMITS SHE 'HOLDS ON TO CHRISTMAS EVEN HARDER NOW' SINCE LOSING HER DAD AT AGE 16

During the TODAY All Day streaming special, Holidays in my House, on Friday, December 23, the mom-of-two opened up about the hardship of celebrating Christmas without her father, Charles, whom her son is named after.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

"The fact that I lost my dad when I was 16 makes Christmas even more special to us. I think we hold on to Christmas even harder now, because it's a tie to him and a tie to the past and to our memories," Guthrie explained of the joint birthday and holiday occasion.

DISGRACED 'TODAY' ANCHOR MATT LAUER MAINTAINS A 'GOOD RELATIONSHIP' WITH HIS KIDS AFTER AXED FROM TV, INSIDER SAYS

"So Christmas just absolutely lives in my heart and lives in our family and I will spend every minute I have making sure my kids feel that magic, too," she continued, as she recalled special traditions she experienced as a little girl.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"My father would always gather us around and we would read the Christmas story in the Bible and we always really loved that, because I think it connected us to the holiday in a really spiritual and significant way," Guthrie explained why her faith is in important during this time. "Even as kids, we loved that moment of just being at my father's knee and feeling that there was really something eternally special about this day."

In addition to ensuring her children know Christmas aligns with their grandfather's birthday, Guthrie noted that she strives to teach her kids their religious connection to the holiday.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

"I am sure to talk to my kids that this is a special night, because this is the night we remember when Christ came to save the world," the talk show host stated. "In our family that is a living part of what we believe and I always want to tie them back to that. I want them to have fun — they will always have fun at Christmas — but I also want them to feel that magic of what their faith means to them, why the night feels so special; to go out, look up at the stars and imagine that star long, long ago."

"I think that just adds to the majesty of Christmas and makes it enduring," Guthrie concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.