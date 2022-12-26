Savannah Guthrie Cheerfully Enjoys Christmas With Kids After Admitting Holiday Is Difficult To Celebrate Without Her Dad

"I am sure to talk to my kids that this is a special night, because this is the night we remember when Christ came to save the world," the talk show host stated. "In our family that is a living part of what we believe and I always want to tie them back to that. I want them to have fun — they will always have fun at Christmas — but I also want them to feel that magic of what their faith means to them, why the night feels so special; to go out, look up at the stars and imagine that star long, long ago."

"I think that just adds to the majesty of Christmas and makes it enduring," Guthrie concluded.