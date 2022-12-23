Savannah Guthrie Heartbreakingly Admits She 'Holds On To Christmas Even Harder Now' Since Losing Her Dad At Age 16

As for her own traditions with her kids — Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7, with husband Mike Feldman — Guthrie said she makes sure the Holy holiday still reflects her close ties with her family and her faith.

"I am sure to talk to my kids that this is a special night, because this is the night we remember when Christ came to save the world," said the television personality. "In our family that is a living part of what we believe and I always want to tie them back to that. I want them to have fun — they will always have fun at Christmas — but I also want them to feel that magic of what their faith means to them, why the night feels so special; to go out, look up at the stars and imagine that star long, long ago."