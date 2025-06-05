Savannah Guthrie Critiques Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood's 'Dumb' Feud After Stars Squash Drama

The drama began when Goggins unfollowed his costar on Instagram after the season ended, leading fans to believe there was tension between them.

Things heightened when a Saturday Night Live skit aired called "The White Potus." While Goggins posted then deleted a comment that he thought the sketch was hilarious, Wood took offense to their portrayal of the gap in her teeth.

However, they insisted there is no bad blood.

"I’ve been posting for 14 f------ years, and if I’m gonna say something, I’m gonna say it to your face," Goggins claimed in an interview. "I don’t use social media in any way, and I’m not a mean guy."

He continued, "I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don’t give a s--- about Instagram. Why not have conversations about the story and [our characters] Rick and Chelsea and enjoy it?"