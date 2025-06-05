Savannah Guthrie Critiques Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood's 'Dumb' Feud After Stars Squash Drama
Savannah Guthrie had some strong opinions about Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood's alleged feud.
The talk show host expressed her frustration over the controversy just one day after the actors finally addressed the rumors.
On the Thursday, June 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, host Jenna Bush Hager introduced the story of the White Lotus stars "feuding."
"I know, it's so dumb," Guthrie expressed. "So they sat down, they cleared the air, but why did they think there was a feud?"
Why Did People Think Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins Were Fighting?
The drama began when Goggins unfollowed his costar on Instagram after the season ended, leading fans to believe there was tension between them.
Things heightened when a Saturday Night Live skit aired called "The White Potus." While Goggins posted then deleted a comment that he thought the sketch was hilarious, Wood took offense to their portrayal of the gap in her teeth.
However, they insisted there is no bad blood.
"I’ve been posting for 14 f------ years, and if I’m gonna say something, I’m gonna say it to your face," Goggins claimed in an interview. "I don’t use social media in any way, and I’m not a mean guy."
He continued, "I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don’t give a s--- about Instagram. Why not have conversations about the story and [our characters] Rick and Chelsea and enjoy it?"
Why Did Walton Goggins Unfollow Aimee Lou Wood?
Goggins explained how he tends to unfollow actors when he finishes a project to mark its conclusion.
"I get it," Guthrie said on TODAY. "It just shows you how the dumbest little seed can take hold. So the whole feud was fueled by him unfollowing Aimee Lou."
For the Fallout alum, saying goodbye to White Lotus was more emotional than fans would expect. The series was filmed in Bangkok, Thailand, where he sought solace after his wife died by suicide in 2004.
"I knew what we had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten, and I needed to begin to process saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea," he recalled. "And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let [Wood] know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that."
Walton Goggins Distances Himself From 'White Lotus' Family
Even though he "needed to just back away from everyone," he still holds the HBO show close to his heart.
"I haven’t spoken to anyone. I couldn’t handle it. Judge me or don’t. I don’t give a f--- what you think. This is my process," he declared. "Rick means everything to me, and Chelsea means everything to me. And so that’s what I needed to do for me to process all of this."
As for the status of his friendship with Wood, he has nothing but positive things to say.
"There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me," he exclaimed. "This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will."