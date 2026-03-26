Savannah Guthrie Reveals Her 11-Year-Old Daughter's Heartbreaking Reaction to Grandmother Nancy's Disappearance: Watch

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Savannah Guthrie’s 11-year-old daughter, Vale, has lots of questions as the search for her grandmother Nancy Guthrie persists. In a Thursday, March 26, Today interview with Hoda Kotb, the media personality, 54, explained what it’s been like parenting Vale and son Charley, 9, while her mom's disappearance remains unsolved.

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Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie opened up to Hoda Kotb about her mother's disappearance.

“It’s so hard with kids, you know, because you want to protect them,” she said. “Vale would write me all the time, ‘Mama, any leads? You hear anything? Any hope?’” Savannah and husband Mike Feldman “try to talk to” their kids and “give them a little more certainty than we have, to let them grieve.”

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Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie's mother went missing in February.

The Today anchor admitted Nancy’s disappearance has been particularly difficult on her sister, Annie, brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni and their son, Olmo, because they lived near the 84-year-old’s Tucson, Ariz., home. “There’s just a way in which this is even so much harder on Annie and Tommy and Omo because they’re there,” Savannah explained. “And they were there every day for my mom. They made it possible for her to stay in the house we grew up in that she loved so much.”

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When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

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Source: TODAY/YouTube Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers demanded millions in ransom.

Nancy was reportedly abducted from her home on February 1. Traces of blood were found on her doorstep, but her disappearance has not yet been ruled a death. Doorbell camera footage showed a man tinkering with a camera lens before allegedly seizing Nancy.

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Was Savannah Guthrie's Fame Part of the Kidnapper's Motive?

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's doorstep.

During Thursday’s interview, Savannah considered whether her fame was part of the kidnapper’s motive. "I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know,” she said. “Honestly, we don’t know anything. We don’t know anything. So I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.’ That would make sense, but that’s probably… which is too much to bear. To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me? Can I just say, I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m just so sorry. I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry."

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Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie pleaded for her mother to 'come home now.'