Savannah Guthrie Reveals Her 11-Year-Old Daughter's Heartbreaking Reaction to Grandmother Nancy's Disappearance: Watch
March 26 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie’s 11-year-old daughter, Vale, has lots of questions as the search for her grandmother Nancy Guthrie persists.
In a Thursday, March 26, Today interview with Hoda Kotb, the media personality, 54, explained what it’s been like parenting Vale and son Charley, 9, while her mom's disappearance remains unsolved.
“It’s so hard with kids, you know, because you want to protect them,” she said. “Vale would write me all the time, ‘Mama, any leads? You hear anything? Any hope?’”
Savannah and husband Mike Feldman “try to talk to” their kids and “give them a little more certainty than we have, to let them grieve.”
The Today anchor admitted Nancy’s disappearance has been particularly difficult on her sister, Annie, brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni and their son, Olmo, because they lived near the 84-year-old’s Tucson, Ariz., home.
“There’s just a way in which this is even so much harder on Annie and Tommy and Omo because they’re there,” Savannah explained. “And they were there every day for my mom. They made it possible for her to stay in the house we grew up in that she loved so much.”
When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?
- Hoda Kotb Shares How Savannah Guthrie's 'Desperation' to Find Missing Mom Is Helping Her Stay Strong: 'God’s Holding Her Hand'
- Katie Couric Weighs in on 'Tragically Unprecedented' Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom: 'It Must Be Excruciating'
- 'It Is Unbearable': Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'in Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Baffling Disappearance in First Interview
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Nancy was reportedly abducted from her home on February 1. Traces of blood were found on her doorstep, but her disappearance has not yet been ruled a death.
Doorbell camera footage showed a man tinkering with a camera lens before allegedly seizing Nancy.
Was Savannah Guthrie's Fame Part of the Kidnapper's Motive?
During Thursday’s interview, Savannah considered whether her fame was part of the kidnapper’s motive.
"I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know,” she said. “Honestly, we don’t know anything. We don’t know anything. So I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.’ That would make sense, but that’s probably… which is too much to bear. To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me? Can I just say, I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m just so sorry. I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry."
Although Savannah is in a lot of pain while her mother’s mortality remains in question, she holds on to hope.
“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night,” the 54-year-old expressed. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”