Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartfelt Home Video as Mom Nancy Remains Missing for 12 Days: Watch
Feb. 12 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie continues to cry for help as the search to find her missing mother, Nancy, persists.
The Today anchor, 54, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 12, to share a throwback video with her mom from when she was a child.
In the clip, a young Savannah ran to her mother’s side to embrace her on their front patio. She then gave Nancy a pink flower to sniff, which made her smile. The video was complete with a black-and-white photo of the Guthrie family.
“Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope,” Savannah captioned her Instagram Reel.
Hoda Kotb Encourages People to Have 'Hope'
The media personality’s friend and Today alum Hoda Kotb shared her own words of hope on Thursday morning as well.
"Hope is believing that they are held, even when we cannot hold them," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?
Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her home in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 1, and pronounced missing that same day. The incident was considered a crime scene after blood was found on the doorstep. The person of interest reportedly sent ransom notes requesting $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for returning the elderly woman. Savannah and her siblings offered to pay the fee, but Nancy has not yet come home.
Recently recovered surveillance footage from the 84-year-old’s doorbell camera showed a masked and armed man arriving on the porch before trying to seemingly disconnect the device. A suspect was briefly held in custody on Tuesday, February 10, but released less than a day after police questioning.
Savannah Guthrie Prays for Help in Finding Her Mother Nancy
After Nancy went missing, Savannah addressed the situation online and asked for prayers.
"I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," she said on Monday, February 9. "Just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt, because we believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers. We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."
Savannah informed her audience that law enforcement officers were working "tirelessly around the clock" to find her mom.
"She was taken and we don't know where. We need your help," she continued. "So I'm coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, hear anything that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement."