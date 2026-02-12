or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie
NEWS

Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartfelt Home Video as Mom Nancy Remains Missing for 12 Days: Watch

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie shared a heartfelt home video as her mother, Nancy, remains missing for 12 days.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie continues to cry for help as the search to find her missing mother, Nancy, persists.

The Today anchor, 54, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 12, to share a throwback video with her mom from when she was a child.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie posted a throwback video with her mom, Nancy.

In the clip, a young Savannah ran to her mother’s side to embrace her on their front patio. She then gave Nancy a pink flower to sniff, which made her smile. The video was complete with a black-and-white photo of the Guthrie family.

“Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope,” Savannah captioned her Instagram Reel.

Hoda Kotb Encourages People to Have 'Hope'

Image of Hoda Kotb shared words of wisdom as Nancy Guthrie remains missing.
Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb shared words of wisdom as Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

The media personality’s friend and Today alum Hoda Kotb shared her own words of hope on Thursday morning as well.

"Hope is believing that they are held, even when we cannot hold them," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Savannah Guthrie

Image of Nancy Guthrie was abducted 12 days ago.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was abducted 12 days ago.

Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her home in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 1, and pronounced missing that same day. The incident was considered a crime scene after blood was found on the doorstep. The person of interest reportedly sent ransom notes requesting $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for returning the elderly woman. Savannah and her siblings offered to pay the fee, but Nancy has not yet come home.

Image of Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's doorstep.
Source: NBC

Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's doorstep.

Recently recovered surveillance footage from the 84-year-old’s doorbell camera showed a masked and armed man arriving on the porch before trying to seemingly disconnect the device. A suspect was briefly held in custody on Tuesday, February 10, but released less than a day after police questioning.

Savannah Guthrie Prays for Help in Finding Her Mother Nancy

Image of A suspect in the case demanded millions of dollars in ransom.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

A suspect in the case demanded millions of dollars in ransom.

After Nancy went missing, Savannah addressed the situation online and asked for prayers.

"I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," she said on Monday, February 9. "Just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt, because we believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers. We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."

Savannah informed her audience that law enforcement officers were working "tirelessly around the clock" to find her mom.

"She was taken and we don't know where. We need your help," she continued. "So I'm coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, hear anything that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement."

