Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartfelt Home Video as Mom Nancy Remains Missing for 12 Days: Watch

Savannah Guthrie continues to cry for help as the search to find her missing mother, Nancy, persists. The Today anchor, 54, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 12, to share a throwback video with her mom from when she was a child.

View this post on Instagram Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie posted a throwback video with her mom, Nancy.

In the clip, a young Savannah ran to her mother’s side to embrace her on their front patio. She then gave Nancy a pink flower to sniff, which made her smile. The video was complete with a black-and-white photo of the Guthrie family. “Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope,” Savannah captioned her Instagram Reel.

Hoda Kotb Encourages People to Have 'Hope'

Source: @hodakotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb shared words of wisdom as Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

The media personality’s friend and Today alum Hoda Kotb shared her own words of hope on Thursday morning as well. "Hope is believing that they are held, even when we cannot hold them," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was abducted 12 days ago.

Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her home in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 1, and pronounced missing that same day. The incident was considered a crime scene after blood was found on the doorstep. The person of interest reportedly sent ransom notes requesting $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for returning the elderly woman. Savannah and her siblings offered to pay the fee, but Nancy has not yet come home.

Source: NBC Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's doorstep.

Recently recovered surveillance footage from the 84-year-old’s doorbell camera showed a masked and armed man arriving on the porch before trying to seemingly disconnect the device. A suspect was briefly held in custody on Tuesday, February 10, but released less than a day after police questioning.

Savannah Guthrie Prays for Help in Finding Her Mother Nancy

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook A suspect in the case demanded millions of dollars in ransom.