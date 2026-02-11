Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Pals Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones 'Praying' for Her to Reunite With Her Mom as They Worry Case Is 'Back to Square One'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones sent Savannah Guthrie well-wishes as the search for her missing mother, Nancy, continues. The TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle hosts kicked off the Wednesday, February 11, episode of their show with a plea to their audience to help Savannah and Nancy reunite. On Tuesday, February 10, a suspect was detained; however, that person of interest was later released.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones encouraged people to pray for Savannah Guthrie.

"I don't want to say we're back to square one, by any means, but..." Sheinelle said, before Jenna quickly cut her off. "If you have any information, please call the number on your screen, 1-800-CALL-FBI, and continue [to pray]," the mom-of-three interrupted. "I know that those prayers are lifting Savannah up, and she and her family are continuing to pray and hope for a beautiful reunion. We will all continue to do that." "The keyword is hope. We still have it. We still have lots of it," Sheinelle, 47, added.

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Are 'Thinking' About Nancy Guthrie 'Every Minute'

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie is currently missing.

As soon as Sheinelle and Jenna entered the set at the start of the show, they provided the latest updates on Nancy's disappearance. "We, for the last 10 days, constantly, if you see it or you don't, have been thinking about our friend, Savannah, whom we love dearly and miss desperately and their family as they search for their mother, Nancy," Jenna, 44, started, then noted how the FBI released surveillance footage of a masked, armed suspect on the 84-year-old's doorstep. "Even if we're not talking about it any minute, we're thinking about it every minute. A lot of our colleagues, if the phone rings, or if we get a text from someone, we're all [on edge] waiting for the latest information," Sheinelle said. "A lot of people, [since] these pictures were released, are more hopeful now."

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers demanded millions in ransom.

The 44-year-old agreed that people are "more hopeful" now than before because of the footage. "I feel like if you have someone in your life who you know or you know that knows someone, sometimes when you see a picture like that, you're like, 'Oh, that's so and so,' or 'That kind of looks like...' And that's what we have right now," Sheinelle explained. "We're hoping we put these images out there and somebody will see something."

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie has been missing for 11 days.