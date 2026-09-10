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Savannah Guthrie Refers to Missing Mom Nancy in the Past Tense in Rare 'Today' Show Comment Months After Her Disappearance: Watch

Savannah Guthrie,Nancy Guthrie.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM,MEGA

Savannah Guthrie made a rare mention of her mother.

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie made a rare comment about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, in the past tense.

The anchor reflected on her mother's heritage on the September 10 episode of the Today show as the cast announced a live broadcast from Ireland for the entire morning show team.

"My mother’s family — my mother was Irish, [as was] her grandmother," Savannah revealed “They were from Galway.”

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Source: @TODAYSHOW/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie referred to her mother in the past tense.

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Savannah Guthrie,Nancy Guthrie.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February.

The 54-year-old seemed excited for the October excursion, wearing green along with her co-anchors for the thrilling announcement.

“I love that we’re all going,” she gushed. “I’ve never been to Ireland.”

The reporter's rare comment seven months after her mother went missing marked one of the first times she'd mentioned Nancy in a casual context and notably in the past tense.

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What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Savannah Guthrie,Nancy Guthrie.
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie has pleaded with Nancy Guthrie's potential captor's multiple times.

Nancy disappeared from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early morning hours of February 1.

Since her mysterious disappearance, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have been investigating the idea that the mother and grandmother was forcibly removed from her home.

Surveillance footage from her doorbell camera in the hours before she disappeared showed a mysterious, masked figure.

Savannah has pleaded to her mother's potential captors on social media multiple times, begging for any information that could lead to her safe return.

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Savannah Guthrie,Nancy Guthrie.
Source: MEGA,@SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie previously admitted that Nancy Guthrie made be 'already lost.'

"We know that she may be lost,” she said on Instagram in the weeks after her mother's supposed capture. "She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy."

“And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is,” she added. “We need her to come home.”

Nancy was known to be struggling with high blood pressure and underlying heart issues before she was taken. The woman had an implanted pacemaker, which disconnected shortly after her alleged capture.

Is Nancy Guthrie Alive?

Nancy Guthrie.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie's alleged captors sent a ransom note claiming she had died.

Six months after Nancy went missing, the Pima County Sheriff's Office revealed ransom notes from her alleged captors, claiming that Nancy had already passed away.

"We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition," one note read. "We never intended to hurt her; that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart-related."

"She is buried in nature now," it continued. "Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry."

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