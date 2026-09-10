Savannah Guthrie Refers to Missing Mom Nancy in the Past Tense in Rare 'Today' Show Comment Months After Her Disappearance: Watch
Sept. 10 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie made a rare comment about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, in the past tense.
The anchor reflected on her mother's heritage on the September 10 episode of the Today show as the cast announced a live broadcast from Ireland for the entire morning show team.
"My mother’s family — my mother was Irish, [as was] her grandmother," Savannah revealed “They were from Galway.”
The 54-year-old seemed excited for the October excursion, wearing green along with her co-anchors for the thrilling announcement.
“I love that we’re all going,” she gushed. “I’ve never been to Ireland.”
The reporter's rare comment seven months after her mother went missing marked one of the first times she'd mentioned Nancy in a casual context and notably in the past tense.
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy disappeared from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early morning hours of February 1.
Since her mysterious disappearance, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have been investigating the idea that the mother and grandmother was forcibly removed from her home.
Surveillance footage from her doorbell camera in the hours before she disappeared showed a mysterious, masked figure.
Savannah has pleaded to her mother's potential captors on social media multiple times, begging for any information that could lead to her safe return.
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- Savannah Guthrie Makes Desperate Plea on 'Today' After Alleged 'Death' Note Surfaces About Missing Mom: 'Somebody Knows Something'
- Nancy Guthrie Case: NBC Staff 'Feel So Bad' for Savannah as Her Mom Remains Missing, Insider Says: 'A Lot of Uncertainty'
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"We know that she may be lost,” she said on Instagram in the weeks after her mother's supposed capture. "She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy."
“And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is,” she added. “We need her to come home.”
Nancy was known to be struggling with high blood pressure and underlying heart issues before she was taken. The woman had an implanted pacemaker, which disconnected shortly after her alleged capture.
Is Nancy Guthrie Alive?
Six months after Nancy went missing, the Pima County Sheriff's Office revealed ransom notes from her alleged captors, claiming that Nancy had already passed away.
"We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition," one note read. "We never intended to hurt her; that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart-related."
"She is buried in nature now," it continued. "Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry."