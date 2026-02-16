Savannah Guthrie’s Friends Are 'So Worried' About 'Today' Anchor After 'Profoundly Disturbing' Plea to Mom Nancy’s Kidnappers

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie’s friends are concerned about the Today anchor as the search for her missing mom continues. According to a Monday, February 16, report, a source close to the media personality found her most recent social media video directed toward Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers “profoundly disturbing.”

Source: TODAY Savannah Guthrie's colleagues are reportedly concerned about her.

“She looks devastated. She looks like she’s struggling. She can’t be doing well,” the insider said of Savannah. “Anyone who knows her is obviously so worried about her.” Another friend said “it looked like the light has gone out of her eyes” in the Instagram Reel, which was shared by the 54-year-old on Sunday, February 15.

Savannah Guthrie Made Emotional Plea to Kidnappers

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers demanded millions in ransom.

In the emotional clip, Savannah stated, "I wanted to come on, and it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. We are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being … it’s never too late.” “We believe 🙏 ❤️,” Hoda Kotb wrote, while Dylan Dreyer commented, “I continue to pray every chance I get…I love you 🙏.”

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Source: PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over two weeks.

Nancy was abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz., in the early morning hours of February 1 and was pronounced missing later that day. Last week, a surveillance video from the elderly woman’s doorbell camera showed a masked and armed man tinkering with the lens before covering it with his fist and disabling the device. A glove was later found that matches the suspect from the footage. DNA evidence was found on the accessory, but authorities are waiting on final lab results before releasing more information on the suspect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie has posted several teary messages online over the past two weeks.

“DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property. Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to," the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The kidnappers demanded millions in ransom in exchange for Nancy. Although Savannah and her siblings offered to pay, she has not yet returned.

Did Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnappers Have a Motive?

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper was armed.