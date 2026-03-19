TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie's Daughter Annie's Car Has Finally Been Returned as Reason for Delay Is Revealed 7 Weeks Into Investigation Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1. Allie Fasanella March 19 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Annie Guthrie, the daughter of missing mom Nancy Guthrie, has her car back last. The 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie has been missing for over a month and a half now, with her disappearance reported on February 1. Annie's vehicle was taken into custody early on in the investigation as it was one of the last place's she was seen alive on the night before she vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home.

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#NancyGuthrie #FindNancyGuthrie #MissingNancyGuthrie #BringNancyHome



🚨 @BrianEntin speaks with Frmr FBI agent, @fbimoc Maureen O’Connell.@BrianEntin gives a further update on Annie & Tomasso’s vehicle. This has now been returned.



He found out the delay with their… pic.twitter.com/haCThxOEfJ — Adriienne F (@imadriienne) March 19, 2026 Source: @imadriienne/x Reporter Brian Entin explained what he learned regarding the car's delayed return.

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Why Did the Car Remain in Police Custody for So Long?

Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook Annie Guthrie and her husband were the last to see Nancy Guthrie alive.

Per the Pima County Sheriff Department, Nancy is said to have taken an Uber to Annie's nearby home for dinner on January 31, and was later dropped off by the poet's husband, Tommaso Cioni. It's now been revealed that the couple's blue Honda CR‑V remained with authorities for so long because it was at the dealership having work done after it was examined for evidence. NewsNation reporter Brian Entin revealed on the Wednesday, March 18, episode of his YouTube show that the car needed to be fixed, explaining "it was something with the electronics that they [forensic investigators] did, like some kind of download of the electronics, that somehow messed things up."

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Former FBI Agent Claimed the Car Must Have 'Some Sort of Evidentiary Value'

Source: NBC The 84-year-old is believed to have been taken from her home.

The delayed return of the car led to a lot of suspicion from online sleuths and law enforcement experts who questioned why authorities would be holding onto it. Former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell claimed on the February 27 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" that it was highly unusual for police to be keeping the vehicle for so long. "I've processed hundreds and hundreds of cars in my career...we only keep the ones that are involved in some way, shape or form, or have some sort of evidentiary value," Maureen explained. "You're not keeping a car from a member of the victim's family."

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What Are the Facts of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance?

Source: 12 News Arizon/youtube Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at the scene.

The NBC morning show anchor's mom was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up at a friend's house to watch a livestream of a church service. She was last seen by family the night before. When Nancy didn't arrive at her pal's place, the friend called Annie to relay the information and that she was unreachable. Her disappearance was reported at around 12:15 p.m. When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood later confirmed to be hers outside.

Nancy Guthrie Was Allegedly Abducted From Her Home

Source: NBC News/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram Authorities believe they know the motive behind Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapping.