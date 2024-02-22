Revealed: Real Reason Why Kelly Rowland Walked Off 'Today' Show Set Last Minute
Kelly Rowland's reason for ditching the Today show apparently had nothing to do with dressing rooms.
The former Destiny's Child singer made headlines after walking off the set of the NBC morning talk show on Thursday, February 15 — and while initial sources claimed it was due to an underwhelming area for her to get ready in, a new report revealed otherwise.
The real reason Rowland stormed out of NBC Studios reportedly had to do with Savannah Guthrie's on-air questions about Beyoncé during her initial appearance on Thursday morning.
Following her interview, Rowland was supposed to replace Jenna Bush Hager as a guest host on Today With Hoda & Jenna, but decided after her first hour on the show not to continue with the remainder of her schedule.
"Kelly was offended that Savannah repeatedly and aggressively asked her about Beyoncé," a source explained to a news publication of Guthrie, who first joined Today in 2011.
The insider continued: "The story was spun that Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, but she has been on the Today show numerous times, she and her team know the dressing room set up. That would not come as a surprise at all."
"Kelly was upset about Savanna's aggressive questioning about Beyoncé. She and her team were not happy and felt disrespected," the confidante reiterated.
Looking back on the interview in question, Rowland provided short and sweet responses when asked about her fellow former girl group member.
"What do you think about your friend Beyoncé [stepping into country music]?" Guthrie asked Rowland, to which the Mea Culpa star replied: "I'm so proud of her."
The talk show star proceeded to rephrase her question in order to clarify she was curious to know Rowland's specific thoughts about Beyoncé's new southern-sounding project Act II and its accompanying hit single "Texas Hold 'Em."
"I know, but were you surprised and what do you think about it?" Guthrie added.
Rowland refused to provide any further response, as she repeated, "I'm so proud of her. So happy for her."
According to the insider close to Rowland, the brunette beauty allegedly has an agreement required before committing to interviews that insists no questions shall be asked about Beyoncé and Destiny's Child because "she wants to leave that behind."
However, it is important to note Today typically does not agree to such demands when it comes to deciding what interview topics are off-limits ahead of guest appearances on the live talk show.
As OK! previously reported, Rowland's rep Yvette Noel-Schure issued an uplifting statement about the singer after she faced backlash for what appeared to be a diva-like move.
"After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent," her publicist boasted.
TheWrap spoke to a source about the real reason Rowland left the Today show without a guest host last minute.