Savannah Guthrie Reflects on the 'Gifts' of Wisdom Her 'Deep and Complicated' Dad Gave Her Before She Lost Him at Age 16

Although Savannah Guthrie’s dad passed when she was just a teen, he still made a long-lasting impact on her life.

"My father died when I was 16. I think about him all the time," the Today show co-anchor, 52, shared. "He was deep and complicated, and he didn't talk to us like little kids. He told us things that I didn't understand at the time but later would remember, long after he died."