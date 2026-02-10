NEWS Savannah Guthrie's Plea to the Public Indicates Missing Mom Nancy Is Running Out of Time Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie latest plea to the public for information regarding her mom Nancy's disappearance suggests authorities believe she may be running out of time. Allie Fasanella Feb. 10 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Savannah Guthrie's latest public plea suggests investigators are losing hope that her missing mom, Nancy, will be found alive. The Today star implored her 1.7 million Instagram followers for help in finding her 84-year-old mother in another heartbreaking video on Monday, February 9. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, former FBI special agent Jonny Grusing, said that Savannah addressing the public rather than Nancy's alleged kidnappers "jumped out" to him, indicating that authorities have nothing and fear they're running out of time.

LATEST PLEA: Former FBI special agent Jonny Grusing breaks down Savannah Guthrie’s latest video, directed to the public.



“The numbers don't look good at this point for [Nancy] doing okay, so I think that's another plea to the public, where we have an individual who might still… pic.twitter.com/5VSLbVe2Tw — Fox True Crime (@FoxTrueCrime) February 10, 2026 Source: @FoxTrueCrime/x A former FBI special agent commented on Savannah Guthrie's latest video in which she pleaded with the public for help.

'The Numbers Don't Look Good at This Point'

Source: NBC 'They're trying as best as they can to find that bystander who knows something or someone,' former FBI agent Jonny Grusing told Fox News.

Remarking that it was a "very personal plea," he explained, "They're trying as best as they can to find that bystander who knows something or someone, and get that direct plea that will pull on your heartstrings, and say, you know what, 'Screw feeling stupid or whatever else, I need to help this family even if it means I might not have right information.'" Grusing went on to say he believes investigators "have been briefing [Savannah] about chances and likelihood that her mom's doing okay, because she did say [Nancy] somehow feels the thoughts and prayers." "The wording of that I think is intentional as well," he continued. "The numbers don't look good at this point for [Nancy] doing okay, so I think that's another plea to the public, where we have an individual who might still be around with us, and just not in a good state right now, and we need your information right away."

'We Believe Our Mom Is Still Out There'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram 'We believe our mom is still out there,' the NBC anchor said.

"I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," Savannah, 54, said in the video. "Just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt, because we believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers," the NBC anchor said. "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."

'She Was Taken and We Don't Know Where'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie has posted multiple pleading videos regarding her mother's disappearance so far.

Savannah then explained that law enforcement has been working "tirelessly around the clock" to try and find her elderly mother. "She was taken and we don't know where. We need your help," she continued. "So I'm coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, hear anything that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement." Last week, the TV personality posted two videos pleading with Nancy's alleged abductors for her release, as purported ransom notes were sent to multiple media outlets. Though the authenticity of the letters haven't be confirmed.

View this post on Instagram Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie pleaded with the public for information on Monday, February 9.

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday, February 1.

Nancy was reported missing by family members on Sunday, February 1, after failing to attend a church-viewing gathering at a friend's house. Savannah's sister, Annie, who lives nearby in Tucson, Ariz., was reportedly the last person to see Nancy the night before. It's believed either Annie or her husband, Tommaso Cioni, dropped off her mother at her home around 9:30 p.m after having dinner together.

Investigators Are Pursuing 'New Leads'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Police found blood outside of Nancy Guthrie's upscale Tucson, Ariz., home.