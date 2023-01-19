Todd Chrisley Insists Jail Time Is His 'Future For A Minute' While Holding Out 'Hope' For Successful Appeal

Holding on to hope. As Todd and Julie Chrisley embark on their combined 19 years behind bars for fraud and tax evasion charges, the Chrisley Knows Best stars are holding on to the hope that they will get justice.

Before surrendering on Tuesday, January 17, reality stars-turned-convicted fraudsters detailed their take on their situation during an episode of "Chrisley Confessions," released Wednesday, January 18.