Todd Chrisley Insists Jail Time Is His 'Future For A Minute' While Holding Out 'Hope' For Successful Appeal
Holding on to hope. As Todd and Julie Chrisley embark on their combined 19 years behind bars for fraud and tax evasion charges, the Chrisley Knows Best stars are holding on to the hope that they will get justice.
Before surrendering on Tuesday, January 17, reality stars-turned-convicted fraudsters detailed their take on their situation during an episode of "Chrisley Confessions," released Wednesday, January 18.
While discussing their hope for a successful appeal, the patriarch, 53, said, "You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes."
"That’s the best that you can hope for," Todd insisted. "And you have to put your faith in God and hope that God is going to lift you up and push you forward. And that’s what we’re doing right now."
Todd also made it clear that his then-impending sentence of 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida was "not [his] final destination," declaring, "I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around."
"I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is," said Todd, as his wife chimed in, "this test will become a testimony."
Continued Julie, 50, "We do believe that there is purpose in this pain, and we do not believe that this is the end of the road for us. We are just beginning to scratch the surface of God’s will for our lives."
While Todd is serving his time in Florida, Julie — who was originally set to spend the next seven years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, which is only two hours away from her husband — was reassigned late last month to Federal FMC Lexington in Kentucky. (FMC Lexington holds both male and female inmates who need medical or mental health care attention, in addition to inmates of all security classifications, as OK! reported.)
Both Todd and Julie — who was also convicted of wire fraud — will have to complete a 16-month probation period after their respective releases.
The coparents were initially indicted in August 2019 on fraud and tax evasion charges. Following a new indictment filed in February 2022, Todd and Julie were found guilty in August and sentenced in November.
The controversial couple has maintained their innocence, filing a motion for bail pending appeal, which was denied earlier this month by a judge.
