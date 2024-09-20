'Delusional': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Still Claiming He 'Won' the Presidential Debate Against Kamala Harris

Trump not only insists he won the televised event, he's even taken to Truth Social to share long rants about how the entire thing was "set up" against him.

He wrote, "People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due."

"Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more — and saying, WOW! Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three," he shared to his 7.6 million followers. "They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight 'anchors' have brought disgrace onto the company!"

