'Delusional': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Still Claiming He 'Won' the Presidential Debate Against Kamala Harris
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for continuing to claim he won the recent ABC presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.
During a recent campaign speech at the Israeli American Council, the GOP nominee went off on a rant, claiming, "I won that debate by a lot ... and I walked off the stage and said, 'Man, did I beat her,' even though I was against three people."
Clips of his remarks were shared all over social media, where several critics called the former president out for "denying reality" and being "unable to move on" from his embarrassing performance on the debate stage.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's recent speech and wrote, "Harris' plan to let Trump's cognitive decline proceed in public without interference on her part is clearly working."
Another user commented, "A man this fundamentally DELUSIONAL has no business being anywhere near the Oval Office."
A third person called the ex-president out and said, "Donald Trump is the full-blown narcissist who — in his hopelessly deluded mind — never loses and is never wrong. Kamala Harris aced the debate. Unequivocally, Kamala Harris won the debate. She badly beat that boastful beast. America witnessed and celebrated the defeat. Deal with it, Donald."
Trump not only insists he won the televised event, he's even taken to Truth Social to share long rants about how the entire thing was "set up" against him.
He wrote, "People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due."
"Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more — and saying, WOW! Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three," he shared to his 7.6 million followers. "They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight 'anchors' have brought disgrace onto the company!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump also announced he wouldn't attend a third debate before the election in November.
He told outlets, "When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I want a rematch.' Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate."