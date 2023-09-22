Tom Sandoval Eager to 'Work on' Raquel Leviss Romance Before Nasty Split, Tyler Cameron Reveals
Tom Sandoval was holding out hope that his romance with Raquel Leviss would fall into place.
According to Tyler Cameron, when working with the Vanderpump Rules star on the upcoming FOX reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, he was under the impression that Sandoval was still invested in his scandalous romance with the former beauty queen.
When The Bachelorette star was asked about Leviss, 29, blocking the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker, 40, on Instagram after their breakup, the reality star gave his candid reaction. "I was shocked. I thought he was going to try and make it work with her," Cameron admitted before teasing, "but there's some good story on that you have to watch on the show."
The former couple grabbed headlines in March when their shocking affair — which took place behind Sandoval's former girlfriend Ariana Madix's back — was exposed, setting off the cultural phenomenon that is now known as "Scandoval." "I think some people knew [about] it, and everyone was curious to see how he really was," Cameron explained of the disgraced cast member joining the competition following the public ordeal.
"I think everyone took him for what he was in that moment." the 30-year-old said of filming with Sandoval amid the backlash. "It definitely got talked about, and he spoke about it. He was definitely open about everything."
Cameron explained that nobody on set gave the Bravo star a break, even during this tumultuous period of his life. "Oh yeah, he gets beaten up," he admitted. "I mean, he definitely put himself through punishment, and the [directing staff] didn't take it light on him at all. They went after him."
"He would always get us in trouble, but he was always fun to be around," Cameron said. "He brought a whole different element to it all, and he's definitely different, and he was something."
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval was open with the entire cast of the new series about his feelings for Leviss and even brought photos of her to help him get through the complex challenges.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel," fellow contestant Nick Viall alleged of Sandoval during an episode of his "Viall Files" podcast. "And he showed them to the cast, for what's that worth."
"I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy], and I guess I could have tried, but I just didn't," the 42-year-old claimed. "He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around."
The Sun conducted the interview with Cameron.