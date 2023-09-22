Tom Sandoval Eager to 'Work on' Raquel Leviss Romance Before Nasty Split, Tyler Cameron Reveals

When The Bachelorette star was asked about Leviss, 29, blocking the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker, 40, on Instagram after their breakup, the reality star gave his candid reaction. "I was shocked. I thought he was going to try and make it work with her," Cameron admitted before teasing, "but there's some good story on that you have to watch on the show."

The former couple grabbed headlines in March when their shocking affair — which took place behind Sandoval's former girlfriend Ariana Madix's back — was exposed, setting off the cultural phenomenon that is now known as "Scandoval." "I think some people knew [about] it, and everyone was curious to see how he really was," Cameron explained of the disgraced cast member joining the competition following the public ordeal.