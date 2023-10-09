Scheana Shay Says the 'Hardest Part' About Filming 'Vanderpimp Rules' Is 'Being in My Head': 'It's a Constant Battle'
Though Scheana Shay has been on reality TV for a long time, she still gets nervous while filming the hit show Vanderpump Rules.
"The hardest part is being in my head while filming. I think about, 'Oh my god, if I had this conversation with this person, what will these people think?' When the show first started out, we didn't think about that, but now that's always in the back of my mind. It's really hard to block that out and remind myself that at the end of the day, I need to do what's best for me — and I need to make decisions that I can sleep with at night," the 38-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with the new Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System – a one-of-a-kind drink system that allows you to personalize via still, sparkling, flavor and size, creating almost any beverage you can imagine!
"That's a constant battle, but it's something I really worked on a lot more this past year with all the extra attention and a massive betrayal and breakup in our friend group," the mom-of-one adds, referring to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's split that made headlines after he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss. "It's been challenging, but I am getting through it. The easy part is that I get paid to be me and hang out with my friends. I get to live my life for my job and there's nothing better than that."
Ever since Sandoval's cheating scandal went viral, Shay has continued to rise above it all. "I try to focus on the positive and surround myself with a solid group of friends. When you tend to focus on the negative comments, you can get into a bad place. I go therapy almost every week, I have my Calm app for meditation. I try to spend as much time with my kid because the happier I am in my life, the noise doesn't matter. The people who say unhappy things are just projecting, so I try to focus on the positive," the brunette beauty, who is married to Brock Davies, says.
When the Bravo show first began, social media was nothing like it was today. "I used to get so frustrated when people would say things that weren't true, and I would try to correct them all the time," she adds. "In the last several years, I just stopped caring, and then this year it kind of came back a little, but I had to remind myself they don't know everything and don't let it get to you. I try to think of what advice I would give my daughters," Shay, who is mom to daughter Summer, says.
However, people tuning into Vanderpump Rules has been "great" for her podcast, she quips. "The numbers are higher than they've ever been, so I am not mad about that! I am nominated for awards this year, which is exciting and something I never thought would be possible. That's a cool thing that came out of a really terrible thing."
- Do 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Have Babies On The Brain After Their Cast Members Recently Welcomed Little Ones?
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Fuels Engagement Speculation As She Steps Out Rocking A Huge Diamond Ring
- Lala Kent Admits 'Drama Will Always Occur' On 'Vanderpump Rules,' Reveals If Season 10 Is Happening
In the meantime, Shay is excited about her partnership with new Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System.
"I love sparkling water, but specifically, I love flavored sparkling water. I also love to get my electrolytes in and have a boost of energy midday, and the fact that I can get everything in one machine — because they have over 20 flavors — is amazing," she states. "It's also customizable, so you can mix two flavors together. I love to do the vitamin lemonade and get my daily dose of B and C vitamins, and I mix it with the Summer Strawberry. You can choose the level of sparkling you want — from light medium to heavy bubbles. It's great for everyone!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I love to switch it up and change up my flavors!" she adds.