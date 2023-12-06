'This Was So Rigged': Ariana Madix Fans Outraged After 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Comes in Third on 'DWTS'
Ariana Madix left Dancing With the Stars empty-handed.
Fans were angered after the Vanderpump Rules star and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, placed third during the hit competition show's Tuesday, December 5, Season 32 finale, with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy going to Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez.
"Ariana Madix was robbed," one angered social media user wrote on X — formerly known as Twitter — about the results, which saw Jason Mraz coming in second and The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson nabbing fourth place.
"This was so rigged! Ariana should’ve won," a second person claimed of the voting process.
"I’m happy that Xotchil won, but Ariana in third place no way," another fan chimed in.
"Carrie Ann [Inaba] screwed her over with the scores!" another disappointed viewer claimed of the longtime judge.
Despite not coming in first place, Madix did come out victorious in a way, as during her Wednesday, December 6, appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the Bravo star, 38, announced she will be making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago next year.
"It's just the biggest dream come true," Madix gushed over her New York theatre turn to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, which kicks off on Monday, January 29, 2024, and will go through March 24. "I cannot believe this is real life. I'm going to cry."
It's been a whirlwind year for the Something About Her co-founder, as she split from ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval after it was revealed he was carrying on a months-long affair with her former best friend Raquel Leviss.
"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks," she wrote in a March statement shared to Instagram following the news that her former partner of nine years had been cheating on her.
"When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," she continued. "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f------ lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn't kill me better run."