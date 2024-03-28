'Too Much Ozempic': Scott Disick Fans Urge Him to Stop Alleged Weight Loss Medication Use After Appearing 'So Thin' in New Photos
Scott Disick's thin appearance continues to concern fans.
On Wednesday, March 27, the reality star posted a few new photos to Instagram, and though he appeared to be in good spirits, the comments section of the upload was filled with remarks about his well-being.
"Looking so thin 😔," one person wrote, while another said, "Take care Scott ❤️ we love you❤️."
A third individual referred to the reports that the dad-of-three, 40, is taking weight loss medication: "Too much ozempic Scott please stop."
Others thought he was looking better than he did a few weeks earlier, when his gaunt appearance shocked the public.
As OK! previously shared, an insider claimed his slimmed down physique is due to him using Ozempic.
The Flip It Like Disick star gained weight after a scary car accident in 2022 lead to a back injury, which prohibited him from exercising and being active in general.
The insider said he "started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues" with how he looked on TV.
"This time last year he saw himself as fat. He had gained a lot of weight and couldn’t stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months," the source stated. "He would go to great lengths to cover it up."
While Disick saw Ozempic as "the easy way out ... it has clearly gone too far and, of course, the family is worried about him," the source noted.
"They will likely use this for show ratings in The Kardashians," the insider confessed. "Scott is strong and will be able to get through this — especially now that he knows that it has become a huge problem with his image and fame."
The source added that overall, his health isn't in danger.
"He is not ill and isn’t doing hardcore drugs," the source explained. "Kourtney [Kardashian] would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction."
Disick is currently in the NYC area with his and Kardashian's two youngest children, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.
The special bonding time comes after an insider told a magazine Disick is "at war with Kourtney over their kids."
"They adore Kourtney’s husband, Travis [Barker], especially their son, Mason," the source spilled, claiming, "Scott is scared of being replaced."