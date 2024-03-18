'Something Is Terribly Wrong': Scott Disick Sparks Concerns as Fans Notice His 'Sunken Eyes' After Drastic Weight Loss
Is Scott Disick OK?! The reality star has fans extremely worried after he looked nearly unrecognizable during a recent outing in Los Angeles.
On Saturday, March 16, the 40-year-old was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Universal Music Group employee Sarah Bauer — though social media users cared more about his shockingly "sunken" facial features than the mystery woman standing by his side.
Disick's public sightings have become increasingly rare in recent years, which is likely why fans were left so shocked by his appearance, as it is clear he has lost a drastic amount of weight since the last time paparazzi were able to snag some snaps of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
For the occasion, the dad-of-three — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with his ex Kourtney Kardashian — sported a black zip-up jacket with matching pants, a brown shirt and white sneakers, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Disick's under eyes, cheek bones and jawline structure all appeared dark and caved in, prompting fans to analyze what could possibly be going on via social media.
"Scott Disick looks unrecognizable, I hope he is well. 🙏," pop culture TikTok creator Stephanie Tleiji captioned a post debriefing the timeline of Disick's significant weight loss.
In the video, the TikToker compared photos of Disick from a year ago, when his face was visibly fuller, to now.
Tleiji admitted Disick looked extremely "unhealthy" in the recently released images of him, and while she noted the cause of his weight loss is currently unknown, the entertainment news creator acknowledged rumors he could be on Ozempic — though fans in the comments section seemed convinced the matter was more serious than the use of a weight-loss enhancing drug.
"The sunken eyes is concerning. Hope he’s ok," one user expressed, as another speculated, "something is terribly wrong 😢."
"This doesn't look like Ozempic use this looks like something worse liver failure, cancer etc..something serious 🙏," a third person pointed out, while a fourth claimed: "I think he’s sick. It doesn’t seem, to me, to be drug related but I could see him having a serious disease or something like that."
"I really hope he’s okay. His kids need him 🙁," someone else said, as another added, "wow his face is so sunken, that’s scary!"
All of Disick's recent social media posts have either featured the reality television personality with sunglasses covering his eyes or a hat on his head, fueling even further suspicion he could be trying to conceal his drastically changed appearance.
