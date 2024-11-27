or
Scott Disick Is 'Fuming' Over Kristin Cavallari Calling Him 'Manipulative' and Exposing Their DMs: 'She Made It Into Something It's Not'

Photo of Scott Disick; picture of Kristin Cavallari.
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari called Scott Disick 'manipulative' after exposing a recent DM he sent her trying to reconnect.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

Scott Disick is not happy with Kristin Cavallari.

The Laguna Beach star, 37, ignited a feud against Kourtney Kardashian's ex during the Tuesday, November 26, episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, where she accused Disick, 41, of being "manipulative" while exposing a direct message he sent her recently.

scott disick fuming kristin cavallari manipulative exposing dms
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick is reportedly angered by Kristin Cavallari's actions.

"Scott is fuming that Kristin talked about him and the DM," a source revealed to a news publication of Disick's reaction to Cavallari's claims, noting: "He doesn't currently have any plans to respond."

"Scott did text her after her most recent breakup but there was nothing in his text message that indicated that he wanted to hookup with her," a second insider alleged, seemingly referring to Cavallari's split from TikTok star Mark Estes in September. "He reached out to her because, like him, she is a successful single parent. He has known her for a long time and was simply trying to make a connection."

scott disick fuming kristin cavallari manipulative exposing dms
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari thought Scott Disick only reached out to her in an attempt to get her to stop bashing the Kardashians.

Disick shares three kids — Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign Disick, 9 — with Kardashian, while Cavallari is a mom to her and ex-husband Jay Cutler's children: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.

"She made it into something it is not, and he wouldn’t know what she said about the Kardashians because he doesn’t listen to her podcast. And he also doesn’t care who takes digs at the Kardashians," the confidante continued after Cavallari called out the interesting "timing" of Disick's message.

scott disick fuming kristin cavallari manipulative exposing dms
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick said he 'missed' Kristin Cavallari and wanted to get back in touch after years of not speaking.

Scott Disick

"Scott, you miss me after 17 years?" The Hills star said during her recent podcast episode. "No, that timing is not lost on me that as I’m ripping on the Kardashians, calling them out for s---. now they want to send in Scott."

Meanwhile, the Disick source claimed: "What is manipulative is Kristin using this to get some PR for her podcast that is centered around ripping on the men she’s been with or have expressed interest in her. Now all the guys she hooked up with are on high alert."

According to the first insider, Cavallari isn't interested in giving Disick any attention.

"Kristin knows better than to fall for it, because she feels Scott would just turn it into something else as time passed," the confidante admitted. "Kristin lived the life of a reality star and took advantage of that world but then when she started a family and became a businesswoman, she saw that world and the people in it for what it is."

scott disick fuming kristin cavallari manipulative exposing dms
Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari has put several male celebrities on blast during her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast.

"She is spilling all the tea she has because she wants to expose all the fakers," the source concluded.

The heated drama comes after Cavallari read Disick's alleged message in full for fans on her podcast, reciting: "It’s been such a long time it’s crazy. Kind of crazy that our lives also ended up being kind of similar. I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and just talk about the stress and all the different things you’ve gotta go through with kids and changing your life around over and over."

"Really miss ya though," Disick supposedly continued. "And wish I would have reached out earlier. I’ve just been so busy trying to be the best dad I can be. I don’t have time for much, but I’m trying to think about myself again or trying anyway. Hope to hear from you, just text me so it’s easier to chat."

Daily Mail spoke to sources about about Cavallari and Disick's recent drama.

