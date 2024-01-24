'Mini Biebs!': Reign Disick Compared to Justin Bieber in Adorable Social Media Snapshot
Move over, Biebs! It's Reign Disick's time to shine!
Scott Disick took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 23, to share a candid photo of his youngest son wearing a thick, fur-like hat, captioning the snapshot, "I will call him rayman the king of the wild" — but followers couldn't get over how much they thought he looked like Justin Bieber.
"Reign Bieber 😮😂," one user penned, while a second agreed, "He looks just like Justin." A third replied, "He really does, it’s crazy."
"Mini Biebs," another comment read, while a separate person joked he "probably borrowed" the hat from the "Baby" singer.
Despite the repeated comparisons to the award-winning artist, another fan thought he looked like someone closer to the family.
"Waiiiit Reign looks so much like Mason here," the follower gushed. "I’ve never noticed a huge resemblance between them but now I definitely do!!"
Others pointed out Disick has the "cutest kids" and praised him for being a "good dad" to all of his children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, who he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.
As OK! previously reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed his kids "make my life better everyday" in a sweet birthday tribute to his sons — who were both born on December 14.
"These two!!! Sharing a birthday as brothers can’t be easy but also could be so much fun!" their aunt Kim Kardashian said at the time. "I love you both so so much Mason and Reign!"
Khloé Kardashian joined in on the festivities, penning separate messages for each of her nephews.
"Happy birthday Mase! How in the world are you 14 already?! True, Tatum and I love you so much," she said before telling Reign, "Happy birthday Reigny! Brothers and best friends, born on the very same day. I love you."
Although followers have brought up in the past that Scott doesn't feature Mason on his Instagram nearly as often as his youngest son and daughter, during an October installment of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Kourtney explained that's simply her eldest child's preference.
"He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it. He's not on social media," she said, referring to Mason. "He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it."