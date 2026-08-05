Scott Eastwood Opens Up About 'Brutal' Grief After Girlfriend Jewel Brangman's Tragic 2014 Death
Aug. 5 2026, Updated 7:09 a.m. ET
Scott Eastwood is opening up about losing his girlfriend Jewel Brangman in 2014.
The 40-year-old movie star recently addressed the tragedy on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast on August 3. According to him, he was so shocked by the incident that he tried to completely block it out at the time.
Scott Eastwood Opened Up About Grieving Late Girlfriend Jewel Brangman
The Suicide Squad star and Brangman had been together for about three or four years before she died in a fatal car crash at the age of 26.
Per Eastwood, he was away from home filming a movie when he heard the tragic news.
“You can’t fly home, you’re stuck, you got to work,” he recalled his experience during those dark days.
“And I got the call [about Brangman] actually during a filming day and I think I did a classic defense mechanism of, ‘Just punt that to later. Compartmentalize that ‘til later,’” he added.
He also noted that it was “brutal having to deal with that and then not being able to go through that,” referring to not being able to grieve his loss in peace.
“I don’t actually remember if I couldn’t because of filming or if I just completely blacked it out, but I had to process that grief later. That was tough,” he said.
The Fury star also revealed that he missed his late girlfriend’s funeral at the time.
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Scott Eastwood Tried to Make Amends For Missing His Late Girlfriend's Funeral in 2016
Eastwood first opened up about losing Brangman in a car crash in an interview with GQ Australia in 2016.
“I dated a girl a couple of years ago who died in a car accident…The f—-- up thing is, it was a fender bender, and there was a recall on airbags. Her airbag exploded. It shot a projectile through her body. It split her spine, and um… I’ve never told anybody that,” he said at the time.
He also noted that although he had lost friends before, it was the first time he lost someone he was in a relationship with and it greatly affected him.
“I still never called her father. I still haven’t found the right words,” he added.
However, shortly after the interview was published, he finally reached out to his late girlfriend's dad, Alexander Brangman.
The grieving father detailed their conversation in an interview with People, saying, “Quite frankly, I was hurt by it.”
“I was disappointed he didn’t come to her celebration of life. Many people were actually disappointed. Many of her friends flew across the country to pay their respects and condolences. There wasn’t even a flower sent,” he added.
“He said ‘I didn’t reach out because I didn’t know what to say,’” he continued, before adding, “He was very apologetic.”