Politics Scott Jennings Warns Republican Ad Controversy Is 'Gonna Blow Up in Their Face' as He Slams J.D. Vance's Defense of Commercial Source: MEGA CNN's Scott Jennings said J.D. Vance's defense of a vile political ad will backfire. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 23 2026, Updated 4:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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CNN’s conservative commentator Scott Jennings warned on NewsNight that a controversial campaign advertisement in the Ohio gubernatorial race is "gonna blow up in their face.” Jennings explicitly broke with Vice President J.D. Vance, who defended the ad and dismissed fellow Republicans' pushback as whining. The commercial, described by MS NOW's Stephanie Ruhle as "disgusting, deplorable, reprehensible," targets candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Democratic rival, Dr. Amy Acton, by featuring her estranged mother, Donna Arthur, who calls her daughter "a liar.” The ad faced immediate bipartisan backlash because it heavily exploits Acton's traumatic childhood. Acton, 60, was legally removed from her mother's custody in 1978 following sexual abuse by her stepfather, whom Arthur defended at the time. The two have been estranged ever since.

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J.D. Vance Dismissed Critics 'Whining' About Controversial Ad

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance defended Vivek Ramaswamy's ad, saying critics were just 'whining' about it.

Vance, 42, defended the ad during an Ohio press conference on Wednesday, October 21, saying he was "disgusted" by Republicans who were "whining more about that advertisement" than focusing on defeating Democrats. Outgoing Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also broke ranks, calling the ad "deeply, deeply troubling" and urging Ramaswamy, 41, to take it down. Jennings directly rejected Vance's dismissal of the internal party backlash.

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Scott Jennings Breaks With J.D. Vance Over Political Ad

Source: MEGA Scott Jennings said Republicans weren't whining but, rather, warning the party of an indefensible ad.

Jennings, 48, rejected the characterization that Republicans were merely "whining," clarifying that they were instead issuing a "warning" regarding an indefensible ad and poor political strategy. He noted that Vance could have ignored the controversy instead of attacking fellow party members, especially with polls showing Acton ahead. Jennings emphasized that, morally and strategically, the ad risks backfiring and blowing up in their faces.

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'It's Gonna Blow Up in Their Face'

Source: MEGA Scott Jennings criticized J.D. Vance for defending Vivek Ramaswamy's ad.

“This issue of whining, I don’t see people whining about this,” Jennings told CNN’s Abby Phillip. “I think they are warning about this. There’s a heck of a lot of Republicans in Ohio and elsewhere who would love to see a Republican get elected governor of Ohio, who do not believe that this is a defensible ad, nor do they believe it’s a good strategy.” “Whether you take it from the moral view or you take it just from the political strategy view, there’s a lot of concern,” Jennings continued. “That’s not whining. That’s warning.” “From what I’ve heard from my people in Ohio, it’s warning that this may have actually been a backfire,” he concluded. “It’s gonna blow up in their face.”

Donald Trump Supported Vivek Ramaswamy's Controversial Ad

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Vivek Ramaswamy's ad and told the candidate to thank God for it.