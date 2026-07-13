Scott Peterson Case: Bombshell Documentary Unveils Never-Before-Seen 'Evidence' That Could Clear Him in Laci Peterson's Murder

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More than two decades after Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner, a new documentary is raising fresh questions about the evidence used to convict him.

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Source: A&E A&E's two-part documentary ‘Scott Peterson: The New Evidence’ will feature newly uncovered footage that questions the prosecution's original theory.

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The upcoming A&E two-part special Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, set to premiere on July 16, explores newly uncovered footage, alleged handwritten notes from Laci and expert analysis that the filmmakers say could challenge the prosecution's long-standing version of events.

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Source: A&E/Youtube

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Mark Geragos Stands by His Client

Source: MEGA Mark Geragos continues to maintain Scott Peterson's innocence.

Among those featured in the documentary is Scott's longtime attorney, Mark Geragos, who continues to maintain his client's innocence. “I lose sleep – and with Scott, probably more than any other case – when I believe [a client] is innocent,” said Mark to The Post in defense of the convicted killer. The veteran defense attorney also explained why he believes his intuitions have remained consistent throughout the years. “You have an instinct or a gut feeling that is honed by doing 10,000 reps, so to speak, and you know when someone is good for a crime or when they’re not,” said Mark, whose high-profile clients have included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Michael Jackson and the Menendez brothers.

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Scott Remains Behind Bars

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Source: MEGA Scott Peterson's death sentence was overturned in 2021, and he is now serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

As OK! previously reported, Scott is currently serving a life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, Calif. Although he was initially sentenced to death, the California Supreme Court reduced his sentence to life without the possibility of parole in 2021. The case dates back to Christmas Eve 2002, when Laci, who was eight months pregnant, disappeared from the couple's home in Modesto, Calif. Scott told investigators he had been on a solo fishing trip in San Francisco that day and returned home to find Laci gone. Four months later, the bodies of Laci and her unborn son were discovered along the shoreline of the San Francisco Bay.

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Defense Points to New Scientific Findings

Source: A&E The Los Angeles Innocence Project claims new scientific evidence suggests victims may have died days after prosecutors alleged the murders occurred.

According to the Los Angeles Innocence Project, fetal testing indicates Laci and her unborn son's deaths may have occurred between December 28, 2002, and January 5, 2003. Prosecutors originally argued both died on Christmas Eve. The timing has become a key focus of Scott's latest effort to challenge his conviction. In April, a California judge rejected a request to review new evidence submitted by Scott's legal team as part of its attempt to overturn his 2004 conviction. Attorneys with the Los Angeles Innocence Project filed a habeas corpus petition on Scott's behalf in August 2025, arguing that investigators uncovered "compelling new scientific evidence" they believe supports his claim of innocence.

Judge Rejects Latest Request