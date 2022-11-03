Scout Willis Returns Back To 'Being Cute & Dewy' After Sensual Halloween Costume Debut
Scout Willis has returned from the '60s and embraced her natural beauty once again.
"Now back to our regularly scheduled programming of me being cute and dewy,” the 31-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram selfie on Tuesday, November 1, just one day after she stepped out in a sexy and slimming Halloween costume.
Willis still kept in the spooky spirit, however, as she softly smiled while wearing her “handmade @lacalacastuff hat,” which featured adorable black cat ears.
HALLOWEEN HOTTIE! SCOUT WILLIS GETS IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT TO PROMOTE HER CONCERT
Moments before the Bandits actress shared her stunning selfie, Willis dropped an Instagram video highlighting the creation of her iconic “shooting star, 60s show girl” costume.
“🍭👻Behold my craftiness!!! 🌟🏹,” the brunette bombshell captioned, adding, “SHOOTING STAR BY WAY OF 60S SHOW GIRL!!!! FULLY ACTIVATED!”
“Halloween 2022 major success, not just for the result but for my deep deep love of crafting and creating!!!” Willis continued, alongside clips portrayed the star shaking her bum in front of the camera. “Honestly I’ve never gone so hard, and I honestly impressed even myself. Should I make more videos of me crafting????”
“Omg you guys made it!?” commented Willis’ stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, who was in disbelief of her stepdaughter’s talent.
Other social media users were equally as impressed at Willis’ creative capabilities.
“Wow Scout! Impressive and beautiful. You are such a queen! 👸🏻,” commented one fan, while another admirer added, “that was absolutely incredible, I’m beyond impressed with the detail and craftsmanship 🙌 wow! And you looked stunning ⭐️🏹 more crafting please ☺️.”
OOH LA LA! SCOUT WILLIS BARES IT ALL ON STAGE WHILE PERFORMING SULTRY DANCE FOR HALLOWEEN
In addition to amazement over the celebrity’s star-studded hidden talents, supporters of the singer have been overjoyed by the musician’s recent success within the music industry.
After celebrating the one-year anniversary of her song “LOVE WITHOUT POSSESSION" on Saturday, October 15, Willis spread love throughout her fan base with a heartfelt message.
The folk artist wrote, “today on the first birthday of this precious child of my brain and heart, I feel I have two debts of gratitude (among so so many) to acknowledge: To that tender version of me who’s hard work and dedication gifted me the phenomenal life I have now, and to all of you, who have listened, found yourselves in this story and have so generously shared your reflections with me about what this song means to you.”