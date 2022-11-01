Ooh La La! Scout Willis Bares It All On Stage While Performing Sultry Dance For Halloween
Scout Willis left nothing to the imagination during a recent Halloween celebration. On Tuesday, November 1, the famous offspring shared a video to Instagram of herself on stage performing a spooky striptease for the crowd.
"Guess who won the costume contest?" Willis, who was dressed in a sparkly silver costume complete with a star crown, penned alongside the blurry footage of her sultry dance moves during the night out.
The actress seemed to not have a care in the world after coming under fire by trolls on social media for her quirky sense of humor. As OK! previously reported, Willis clapped back at the online commenters for making fun of the way she expresses herself.
"POV [you] were praying on my downfall but all that energy manifested towards making me even more successful," she penned alongside a photo of Britney Spears on Instagram. "This one is dedicated to people who spend their precious time and energetic recourses to comment rude things on my page you're still paving my way with your energetic finances hun."
Besides dealing with haters, the Brown University alum has put the rumor mill into overdrive that she and longtime boyfriend Jake Miller are engaged after she was seen sporting a huge sparkler on that finger back in March.
Despite keeping her relationship under wraps, Willis has shared a rare glimpse of the musician, who showed off his muscles, over the summer during their relaxing vacation together.
Miller showed his girlfriend some social media love too, as he shared a snap of Willis alongside the caption, "I love my girlfriend," while going on to wish her a happy birthday.
The lovers also took their romance to Europe with a lavish trip to Paris — something the singer had been "patiently waiting" for after being hard at work on her self-titled album, which was officially released at the end of June.