Ooh La La! Scout Willis Bares It All On Stage While Performing Sultry Dance For Halloween

The actress seemed to not have a care in the world after coming under fire by trolls on social media for her quirky sense of humor. As OK! previously reported, Willis clapped back at the online commenters for making fun of the way she expresses herself.

"POV [you] were praying on my downfall but all that energy manifested towards making me even more successful," she penned alongside a photo of Britney Spears on Instagram. "This one is dedicated to people who spend their precious time and energetic recourses to comment rude things on my page you're still paving my way with your energetic finances hun."