Scout Willis Gushes Over Tender Moment Between Dad Bruce Willis & His Wife Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming are so in love!
The 67-year-old’s daughter Scout Willis shared a sweet moment between the longtime lovebirds with her followers on Tuesday, November 8.
“Love,” the musician, 31, captioned her Instagram Story of Bruce and stepmom Emma holding hands and staring into each other’s eyes.
The “Love Without Possession” singer continued to fawn over her famous family with a throwback shot of the Die Hard actor and his ex-wife Demi Moore.
“Icons only,” Scout declared of her parents, who also have daughters Rumer, 34, and Tallulah, 28.
In addition to the successful Willis sisters, Bruce shares younger daughters Mabel, 10, Evelyn, 8, with Emma.
The blended family has frequently shown their love for the Sixth Sense star across their social media platforms ever since news broke of Bruce's devastating aphasia diagnosis.
"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Emma revealed of her husband's diagnosis and retirement in an Instagram announcement on March 30.
"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," she continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
Despite the Willis family's separated dynamic, both Emma and Demi continuously work together to provide what is best for Bruce and all five of their combined daughters as they navigate through this difficult time.
“Demi has always had a great rapport with all of them,” an insider exclusively explained to OK! back in April. “And Emma couldn’t be more grateful for the way she’s stuck by Bruce’s side. Demi and Emma have shared discreet conversations over the years about how to protect Bruce and keep his spirits up."
“The family has kept Bruce’s struggle secret for some time, and telling the world wasn’t easy,” the source continued. “But Demi wanted everyone to see very clearly that they’re all in this together as a family and that they love Bruce with all their hearts. Demi’s bond with Bruce is unbreakable, and he’s lucky to have her in his corner.”