Scout Willis Shows Off Stunning Figure In Slimming Red Gown At Hollywood's amfAR Gala: Photos

By:

Nov. 4 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

High heels, red dress!

Scout Willis had guests catching their breath as she stepped out to the amfAR 12th annual Gala in a jaw-dropping ensemble.

The 31-year-old smiled from ear-to-ear as she posed for pictures at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, November 3, while dressed to impress in an off-the-shoulder silk red gown. The detailed design also featured a snatching corset waistline and was paired perfectly with shiny silver pumps.

SCOUT WILLIS RETURNS BACK TO 'BEING CUTE & DEWY' AFTER SENSUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME DEBUT

She kept a bare neckline as she showed off her skin and long luscious locks.

Willis shared a glimpse of the night's festivities with her fans as she took to her Instagram Story with a glamorous 360-degree view of her lavish look, captioning the post, “ciao.”

HALLOWEEN HOTTIE! SCOUT WILLIS GETS IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT TO PROMOTE HER CONCERT

Other iconic celebrities — including former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland, The Rookie's Jenna Dewan and Nashville alum Hayden Panettiere — joined the star at the elegant event to support the international nonprofit organization's mission to end the global AIDS epidemic.

Willis' attendance at the gala wrapped up her week-long festivities, which included Halloween glam and a viewing of Harry Styles' new film.

"Just a nice casual evening supporting my best friend Harry Styles, here we are pictured on the red carpet together. #mypoliceman," the brunette beauty jokingly captioned a photoshopped photo of her and the famed musician at the My Policeman Los Angeles premiere.

Although Willis was in attendance at the L.A. event, she unfortunately did not have the chance to strike a pose next to the Don't Worry Darling star.

"You didn’t have to overshadow Harry’s whole movie with this HATTTTT like that!!!!" a fan of the Breakfast of Champions actress gushed of her chic black beret and checkered blazer.

"Get you a guy the way @harrystyles looks at Scout 😂," another fan joked of the falsified image.

Prior to the Hollywood premiere, the celebrity offspring wrapped up spooky season with a video showcasing her handmade sexy silver costume.

"Halloween 2022 major success, not just for the result but for my deep deep love of crafting and creating!!!" she captioned her Instagram post from Tuesday, November 1. "Truly I’ve never gone so hard, and I honestly impressed even myself."

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.