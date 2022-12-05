Fans Name Scout Willis 'Sexiest Woman In The World' After She Teases Her Underwear From Inside The 'Sex By Madonna' Exhibit
Scout Willis left little to the imagination when she provided fans a quick peak of her underwear in an Instagram video on Sunday, December 4.
"Photos from inside the sexiest YSL wind tunnel," the 31-year-old captioned the alluring recap of her attendance at the Sex by Madonna exhibit at Miami's Art Basel.
The gallery was displayed in collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent's renowned fashion designer, Anthony Vaccorello, and commemorated the 1992 coffee table book featuring Steve Miesel's famed photography of Madonna.
SO STEAMY! SCOUT WILLIS SEDUCES FANS WITH SULTRY BRA SELFIE BEFORE HEADING ON STAGE FOR MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Willis' post closed out the exhibition's weekend-long festivities, which began with a lavish opening night party on Thursday, December 1, and included a variety of special guests in attendance — such as model Hailey Bieber, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, her son Rocco Ritchie and the Queen of Pop herself.
Fans immediately flocked to Willis' comments section to gush over the "Love Without Possession" singer's incredible appearance. "She is the moment," one admirer wrote of the brunette bombshell, whose skirt was lifted up by an apparent breeze, as another user chimed in, "Scout is one of the sexiest women in the world."
Just "like your mom," an additional fan expressed of the Bandits star's mother, famed actress Demi Moore.
To conclude the fun weekend, Willis celebrated her friend's birthday with an exciting evening out — featuring drinks, a party bus and a celebratory dinner.
LETTING LOOSE! SCOUT WILLIS DANCES THE NIGHT AWAY AFTER PERFORMING AT MIAMI'S ART BASEL
In one clip on her Instagram Story, the stunning celebrity wrote, "I love this man" alongside a clip of her boyfriend, Jake Miller, hilariously dancing on a stripper pole inside the vehicle.
Willis' social media content seems to have an ongoing trend, as this is the second time she teased her undergarments in just the past week!
On Wednesday, November 30, the "Woman At Best" vocalist shared a topless selfie to her Instagram Story while patiently awaiting her performance at an Art Basel event later in the evening.
"When your set doesn't start until 1 a.m.," Willis wrote alongside the sultry snap, with her later dominating the stage at a Basic.Space event in the Miami Design District.