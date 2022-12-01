So Steamy! Scout Willis Seduces Fans With Sultry Bra Selfie Before Heading On Stage For Musical Performance

As she waited for her late-night performance to begin, Willis also followed up her recent Harry Styles fangirl era, joking, "I've never been this close to Harry before!!" as she shared a fan's Instagram Story of their 2022 Apple Replay top five artists, which featured the brunette beauty as No. 1, with the "As It Was" singer coming in a close second place.

The Scarlet Letter actress confessed to being a "Styler" at the beginning of November, when she attended his premiere of My Policeman.

"Just a nice casual evening supporting my best friend Harry Styles, here we are pictured on the red carpet together," Willis satirically captioned a poorly photoshopped image of the two standing side by side.