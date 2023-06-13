Rumer Willis Proudly Shows Off Her 'Mom Bod' 2 Months After Welcoming Daughter Louetta — See Photo
Rumer Willis is showing off her postpartum body!
The proud mama took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 12, to highlight her "mom bod" only two months after she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their first child, Louetta.
“Mom bod feeling so cozy in my @bleusalt,” Rumer wrote below a mirror selfie wearing a pair of sweatpants, a matching crop top and a white cardigan.
The House Bunny actress' post-baby thirst trap comes as insiders close to the family revealed that Rumer's father, Bruce Willis, was beyond thrilled by the arrival of his first grandchild.
"Rumer knew when she was pregnant that this was a special time, not just for her, but for her dad, too," the source explained of the actor — who was diagnosed with dementia in February. "Bruce lit up when he held little Lou."
"It was such an emotional moment — so many feelings. Rumer was in tears," the source noted. "There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. It was beautiful and bittersweet."
"This baby feels heaven-sent,” a second insider added of the family's new addition. “She’s brought Bruce so much happiness. Seeing Bruce as a grandpa is the sweetest thing."
"He’s always been so good with babies," the source added of the Die Hard star — who retired from acting in 2022. "He’s been making the most of life, but there are challenges,” the source added. “There are tough days and sadness, so having Louetta has been such a blessing for him and the whole family.”
The blended brood confirmed earlier this year that Bruce's aphasia had progressed to dementia.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," they told the public on social media. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."