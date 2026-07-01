Sean 'Diddy' Combs Invited 12-Year-Old Daveigh Chase to His MTV After-Party 23 Years Before Her Tragic Death From AIDS

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A video recently resurfaced showing Sean "Diddy" Combs asking a 12-year-old Daveigh Chase whether or not she was coming to his after-party following the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. The clip came back to light following The Ring star's harrowing death from AIDS last month at the age of 35.

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Source: @OkmagazineUS/YouTube A clip resurfaced showing Sean 'Diddy' Combs inviting a preteen Daveigh Chase to his party following the MTV Movie Awards in 2003.

At the time, Combs, 56, presented the award for Best Villain to Chase, and the two met up backstage shortly after. In the clip, the embattled rapper asked a preteen Chase if she was "coming to the after-party tonight" as he held a drink to his lips.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher Presented Daveigh Chase With the Best Villain Award

Source: @OkmagazineUS/YouTube Daveigh Chase won the Best Villain award in 2003 for her role in 'The Ring.'

The Lilo & Sitch actress then nodded her head excitedly, with Combs laughing and saying, "Yeah!" Ashton Kutcher also loomed behind them, and let out a chuckle while the exchange went down.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spoke With Daveigh Chase Backstage

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Source: @OkmagazineUS/YouTube Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked a young Daveigh Chase to come to his after-party.

Fans were not happy with the video and expressed their disappointment at the Bad Boy Records founder's behavior toward a young Chase. "God, please keep your kids away from the entertainment industry. Vultures in human form. She's a child," one person wrote on social media. "This is so incredibly disturbing," someone else chimed in, with another user penning: "Poor girl. Diddy was creepy back then as he is now." Chase never commented on the video, and it is unknown if she ever attended Combs' party at the time.

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Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher was also present in the resurfaced clip.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was convicted in October 2025 on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. His scheduled release date is set for February 23, 2028. On June 16, Chase died due to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and chronic polysubstance use, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. She initially was diagnosed with meningitis and several blood infections that turned her body septic and caused it to shut down.

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Daveigh Chase Died on June 16

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase passed away due to AIDS.