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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Invited 12-Year-Old Daveigh Chase to His MTV After-Party 23 Years Before Her Tragic Death From AIDS

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Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs met Daveigh Chase in 2003.

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July 1 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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A video recently resurfaced showing Sean "Diddy" Combs asking a 12-year-old Daveigh Chase whether or not she was coming to his after-party following the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

The clip came back to light following The Ring star's harrowing death from AIDS last month at the age of 35.

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A clip resurfaced showing Sean 'Diddy' Combs inviting a preteen Daveigh Chase to his party following the MTV Movie Awards in 2003.

At the time, Combs, 56, presented the award for Best Villain to Chase, and the two met up backstage shortly after.

In the clip, the embattled rapper asked a preteen Chase if she was "coming to the after-party tonight" as he held a drink to his lips.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ashton Kutcher Presented Daveigh Chase With the Best Villain Award

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Daveigh Chase won the Best Villain award in 2003 for her role in 'The Ring.'

The Lilo & Sitch actress then nodded her head excitedly, with Combs laughing and saying, "Yeah!"

Ashton Kutcher also loomed behind them, and let out a chuckle while the exchange went down.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spoke With Daveigh Chase Backstage

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Source: @OkmagazineUS/YouTube

Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked a young Daveigh Chase to come to his after-party.

Fans were not happy with the video and expressed their disappointment at the Bad Boy Records founder's behavior toward a young Chase.

"God, please keep your kids away from the entertainment industry. Vultures in human form. She's a child," one person wrote on social media.

"This is so incredibly disturbing," someone else chimed in, with another user penning: "Poor girl. Diddy was creepy back then as he is now."

Chase never commented on the video, and it is unknown if she ever attended Combs' party at the time.

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image of Diddy and Ashton kutcher
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher was also present in the resurfaced clip.

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

He was convicted in October 2025 on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. His scheduled release date is set for February 23, 2028.

On June 16, Chase died due to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and chronic polysubstance use, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

She initially was diagnosed with meningitis and several blood infections that turned her body septic and caused it to shut down.

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Daveigh Chase Died on June 16

image of Daveigh chase
Source: MEGA

Daveigh Chase passed away due to AIDS.

Chase’s father, John Schwallier, told The New York Post on Monday, June 29, how her cause of death “doesn’t surprise” him.

"It’s something you sometimes have to expect with the lifestyle she was living," he went on, adding, “it is what it is."

He also noted Chase's remains went to her mother, Cathy, and he hasn't seen his daughter since she was 6 years old — however, they often spoke on the phone through the years.

“I had an empty feeling inside for not being with her for all these years,” Schwallier admitted.

The Spirited Away star battled addiction and homelessness on Los Angeles' Skid Row for years, with friends often trying to get her into rehab.

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