Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Fresh Questions as Video With 12-Year-Old Daveigh Chase Circulates After Her Death

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A video featuring Sean "Diddy" Combs and former child actor Daveigh Chase at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards has resurfaced online following news of Chase's death, prompting discussion on social media. The incident occurred after the 2003 MTV Movie Awards, when Chase was presented with an award by the music mogul and Ashton Kutcher for her role as Samara Morgan in The Ring, per Page Six. The video clip showed Combs approaching the then-12-year-old actress after her big night, with a drink in his hand. “You coming to the after-party tonight?” Combs asked Chase.

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Source: @OkmagazineUS/YouTube Sean 'Diddy' Combs invited a 12-year-old Daveigh Chase to the after-party after MTV Movie Awards in 2003.

The actress appears to nod before Combs responds with a laugh. The resurfaced video is sparking fresh scrutiny of his past behavior, especially after the rapper faced multiple charges of sexual misconduct, including allegations of assaulting minors in recent years.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daveigh Chase Also Shared a Moment During the Awards Show

Source: MEGA A resurfaced clip featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daveigh Chase generated discussion online.

Combs met Chase earlier in the night while presenting her with the Best Villain award for her chilling performance as the main antagonist in the supernatural horror movie The Ring. At the time, he seemed to encourage the former child star by telling her to “take [her] time” as she received the award, per Page Six. Kutcher, who was co-presenting the award, also leaned in to her and told her she was “doing so good” while patting her arms. Kutcher was also present when Combs made the inappropriate suggestion to the young actress later on. However, he just laughed the entire thing off rather than intervening.

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Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently serving a federal prison sentence following his 2025 conviction on transportation-related charges.

The video has caused a widespread uproar among netizens who have closely witnessed Combs’ fall from grace in recent years. The rapper was arrested in September, 2024 on charges of sexual trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution during the trial held in 2025 and was acquitted on charges of trafficking and racketeering. He was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October 2025. Combs is currently a resident at the FCI Fort Dix facility in New Jersey, serving his sentence.

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Daveigh Chase's Death Raised Questions About Growing up in Hollywood

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase was homeless at the time of her death.

While Combs' inappropriate behavior towards Chase is drawing massive attention online, the former child actress' death is also raising questions. Many former child artists have previously opened up about how growing up in Hollywood negatively impacted their lives. A lot of them had even turned to substance abuse to deal with the stress of constant public scrutiny.

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Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase was severely malnourished before her death from meningitis.