Sean 'Diddy' Combs Told His Partygoers to 'Lotion Up' and Freshen Their Breath in 2022 Video That Resurfaces After Star's Arrest

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been known to host countless star-studded parties every year.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

A video from one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties has surfaced in the wake of his arrest.

In the 2022 clip, which was filmed in the nightclub he has inside his Los Angeles home, the star grabbed the microphone to address the crowd.

sean diddy combs lotion party
Source: mega

In a resurfaced video from 2022, Sean 'Diddy' Combs told his partygoers to get 'lotioned up.'

"Everybody make sure your breath is fresh… make sure you’re lotioned up, you know what I’m saying," the disgraced rapper stated. "If you're smoking weed, get Listerine strips, be respectful."

"Ladies, if they don’t want to dance, don’t let them hold you back," he added.

The video was filmed in June 2022 one night after he was presented with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards.

sean diddy combs lotionparty
Source: mega

Combs allegedly forced people to engage in sexual acts at some of his parties, which he called 'freak offs.'

As OK! reported, the father-of-seven, 54, was arrested on September 16 on three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Court documents also revealed he "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.

sean diddy combs told partygoers lotion up video arrest
Source: mega

The disgraced star pled not guilty to trafficking and racketeering charges.

Combs pled not guilty and was denied bail as he awaits trial.

The mogul is currently locked up at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. Though he was previously placed on suicide watch, it was reported that he wasn't actually feeling suicidal and the title was routine for new high-profile inmates.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

However, multiple sources claimed the jail the "Coming Home" vocalist is at isn't safe.

"The food is inedible, from what I’ve been told. It’s violent," Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly. "Someone like Mr. Combs might be a target for certain things. We can’t let that happen."

sean diddy combs lotion party
Source: mega

The rapper is locked up at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

A woman named Ashley Cordero, whose husband, Edwin, lost his life while behind bars at the facility, told the outlet that "the prison is disgusting. "

"They have rats running through there and everything. No human being should be living like that," she said. "That prison is obviously not safe."

Despite the harsh conditions, Diddy has "been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone," but he's still "very concerned about ... their well-being," another insider spilled to a news outlet.

"He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated," the source explained. "Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated."

Combs shares a toddler with Dana Tran, one son with Misa Hylton and one daughter with Sarah Chapman in addition to a son and twin girls with the late Kim Porter, who died in 2018.

Diddy also adopted Porter's son whose biological father is Al B. Sure!.

"It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in," the source noted. "This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."

