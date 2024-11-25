Sean 'Diddy' Combs Witness' Lawyer Says She Keeps 'Two Straps' on Her and Is 'Not Scared' as Long as Rapper Remains 'Behind Bars'

Courtney was issued a cease and desist from Combs' two sons Quincy Brown, 33, and Christian Combs, 26, after he tried to sell a book he claimed was Kim's unreleased memoir.

"Their position this entire time has been that Courtney Burgess is a liar. That this book is fake. That this book is not a work of their mother’s. So, if all of those things are true, then they don't have any interest in the book that was published. They own no copyright. Their mother, according to them, did not write this. So, it was actually pretty pointless for the letter that they wrote, unless they are intending to admit that the book that Mr. Burgess has is an actual work that was written by Kim Porter," Ariel explained regarding the situation.