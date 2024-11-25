or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Witness' Lawyer Says She Keeps 'Two Straps' on Her and Is 'Not Scared' as Long as Rapper Remains 'Behind Bars'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in jail on trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Lawyers working against Sean "Diddy" Combs are keeping themselves protected even with the disgraced rapper locked up in prison.

During a guest appearance on the Friday, November 22, broadcast of NewsNation's Banfield, Ariel Mitchell — the attorney representing witness Courtney Burgess — revealed she stays armed at all times amid an ongoing investigation and upcoming trial against the Bad Boy Records founder.

sean diddy combs witness lawyer keeps two straps not scared armed
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons issued a cease and desist against witness Courtney Burgess.

When asked if she is afraid of Combs potentially being released from prison, Mitchell said she has "all the confidence in the world in the Federal Court and the state of New York that they will remain keeping Diddy under no bond.”

"I've been making noise about Diddy since 2021. He's been trying to silence me for years now. So now, I'm sure he's feeling, if anybody is feeling the pressure, I'm sure it's him," she noted before emphasizing how fearless she remains while fighting against the music mogul — who was put in jail on trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges in mid-September.

Source: NewsNation/YouTube
  • "I keep two straps on me…and I have God protecting me," the lawyer confessed. "I'm not scared. As long as he's behind bars. I will say, if he does get out, I am grateful to hear that the judge won't let him come back to Miami, so, to that extent, I'm very grateful."
  • Mitchell admitted, "If he were to come back to Miami, I probably would be a little nervous and probably beef up security."
    sean diddy combs witness lawyer keeps two straps not scared armed
    Source: MEGA

    Courtney Burgess' lawyer claimed her client has enough evidence to 'take' Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'down.'

  • "[But] I'm pretty good with my Smith and Wesson," she added in reference to her firearms.

    • Mitchell's representation of Burgess as his lawyer made headlines after the witness and former acquaintance of Combs claimed in court that the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's late partner and mother of four of his children, Kim Porter, gave him 11 flash drives filled with s-- tapes before her death in 2018.

    sean diddy combs witness lawyer keeps two straps not scared armed
    Source: MEGA

    A lawyer working against Sean 'Diddy' Combs said she's armed at all times.

    Courtney was issued a cease and desist from Combs' two sons Quincy Brown, 33, and Christian Combs, 26, after he tried to sell a book he claimed was Kim's unreleased memoir.

    "Their position this entire time has been that Courtney Burgess is a liar. That this book is fake. That this book is not a work of their mother’s. So, if all of those things are true, then they don't have any interest in the book that was published. They own no copyright. Their mother, according to them, did not write this. So, it was actually pretty pointless for the letter that they wrote, unless they are intending to admit that the book that Mr. Burgess has is an actual work that was written by Kim Porter," Ariel explained regarding the situation.

    sean diddy combs witness lawyer keeps two straps not scared armed
    Source: MEGA

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

    "Diddy knew that what Mr. Burgess had could actually take him down," the renowned layer continued. "And more importantly, I do believe that this is yet another ploy by Diddy from behind bars, using his sons and their lawyers to send out these letters, trying to essentially threaten others who have relevant information that can convict him for the rest of his life."

    The "I Need a Girl" rapper's trial is scheduled to start on May 5, 2025.

