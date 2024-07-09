OK Magazine
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser's Lawyer Slams Him for 'Jetting Around' on Private Plane 'Despite All the Atrocities' He's Allegedly Committed

By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

Adria English's lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd slammed Sean "Diddy" Combs after photos surfaced of the embattled music producer on vacation white-water rafting amid his ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently spotted white-water rafting in Wyoming.

"After seeing Defendant Combs white-water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails," Mitchell-Kidd told a news outlet.

"Mrs. English and all the other Plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits throughout the country against Defendant Combs are individuals with limited resources fighting for justice after being marginalized, abused and exploited by a billionaire," the attorney added.

Adria English accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of grooming and s-- trafficking.

Mitchell-Kidd also claimed both she and her client "are not moved" by Combs' choice to put his California mansion on the market or his attempts to "portray himself as a man of scarcity by needing to liquidate assets when, for decades, Defendant Combs has touted himself as an ultra-successful billionaire of multiple businesses."

"We look forward to not only our day in Court but the day for all the other Plaintiffs and the actions of the federal government in protecting their citizens from people like Defendant Combs," she concluded.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with several lawsuits since November 2023.

Cassie Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, shared a shorter statement with the same news outlet that read: "I don't think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Cassie Ventura's lawyer said rafting wouldn't prepare him for the 'choppy waters' ahead.

As OK! previously reported, English accused Combs of grooming and s-- trafficking. She claimed she was expected to engage in oral s-- with Combs in order for him to set her up with a modeling gig. She said she refused the alleged offer.

Combs reportedly later asked her to work as a go-go dancer at one of his events in the Hamptons. She found this more reasonable and accepted the job. However, she stated that once she got to the venue, she was made to flirt with guests that were there and drink alcoholic beverages laced with narcotics.

Later in the night, she stated Combs told her to have sexual intercourse with jeweler Jacob Arabov.

TMZ reported Wigdor and Mitchell-Kidd's statements.

