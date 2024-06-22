OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Deletes All of His Instagram Posts, Including Cassie Ventura Assault Apology Video

seandiddycombsswipesinstagrampp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 22 2024, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs completely scrubbed his Instagram.

The disgraced rapper, 54, deleted his entire grid on the social media platform, including his apology to Cassie Ventura, after video surfaced of him assaulting his former girlfriend, 37, in a hotel hallway in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement
seandiddycombsswipesinstagram
Source: Mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs completely scrubbed his Instagram.

Combs' bio still reads "Listen to The Love Album: Off the Grid" to his 19.9 million followers.

In May, shocking footage was unearthed of the business mogul and Ventura in a physical altercation. "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in a video shared on Sunday, May 19. "I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."

Article continues below advertisement
seandiddycombsswipesinstagram
Source: @diddy/INSTAGRAM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs deleted his apology video to Cassie Ventura.

Article continues below advertisement

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted," he continued. "I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."

Days later, the "Me & U" singer addressed the situation. "Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning," she wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
seandiddycombsswipesinstagram
Source: Mega

Cassie Ventura made a statement about the video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs assaulting her.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs
Article continues below advertisement

"Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," she continued. "Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie," Ventura, who dated Combs on and off for 11 years, concluded the message.

Article continues below advertisement
seandiddycombsswipesinstagram
Source: Mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura dated on and off for 11 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Following the video's release, Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.