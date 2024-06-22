Sean 'Diddy' Combs Deletes All of His Instagram Posts, Including Cassie Ventura Assault Apology Video
Sean 'Diddy' Combs completely scrubbed his Instagram.
The disgraced rapper, 54, deleted his entire grid on the social media platform, including his apology to Cassie Ventura, after video surfaced of him assaulting his former girlfriend, 37, in a hotel hallway in 2016.
Combs' bio still reads "Listen to The Love Album: Off the Grid" to his 19.9 million followers.
In May, shocking footage was unearthed of the business mogul and Ventura in a physical altercation. "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in a video shared on Sunday, May 19. "I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."
"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted," he continued. "I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."
Days later, the "Me & U" singer addressed the situation. "Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning," she wrote in a post shared on Instagram.
"Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," she continued. "Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."
"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie," Ventura, who dated Combs on and off for 11 years, concluded the message.
Following the video's release, Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”