Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shares Video of Himself Boarding His Private Plane as Federal Criminal Investigation Continues

The "Me & U" artist's husband, Alex Fine, took to her social media account to address the heartbreaking footage of his wife, 37. "Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday," he captioned update. "I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard."

"Men who hit women and children aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men," he penned. "As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable," Fine, who married Ventura in 2019, added. "To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well-being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish."