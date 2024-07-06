OK Magazine
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shares Video of Himself Boarding His Private Plane as Federal Criminal Investigation Continues

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 6 2024, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared to be spending the holiday weekend traveling.

The disgraced rapper, 54, took to his Instagram Stories in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 6, to share a video of himself boarding a private plane.

sean diddy combs shares video flying private
Source: Mega

In the footage, Combs could be seen walking up the stairs while asking the pilot, "How you doing? How are you?"

As the "I'll Be Missing You" artist stepped onto the plane, he noted, "There's no place like home." However, it was unclear where Combs was going.

sean diddy combs shares video flying private
Source: @diddy/INSTAGRAM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs shared footage of himself boarding a private plane.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Combs was the subject of a federal criminal investigation after his homes in both Los Angeles and Miami were raided by law enforcement officials. No charges have been filed yet.

The update comes after a shocking video was unearthed in May of the Making the Band alum beating his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the hallway of a hotel in 2016.

sean diddy combs shares video flying private
Source: Mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is the subject of a federal criminal investigation.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said in a video posted on Sunday, May 19. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

"I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace,” Combs claimed. "I’m truly sorry."

sean diddy combs shares video flying private
Source: Mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologized for beating up Cassie Ventura.

Source: OK!

The "Me & U" artist's husband, Alex Fine, took to her social media account to address the heartbreaking footage of his wife, 37. "Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday," he captioned update. "I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard."

"Men who hit women and children aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men," he penned. "As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable," Fine, who married Ventura in 2019, added. "To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well-being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish."

