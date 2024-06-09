Kim Porter's Dad Bashes Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Despicable' Behavior in Cassie Ventura Surveillance Footage: 'I Was Disgusted'
Kim Porter’s father, Jake Porter, has shared his reaction to the shocking footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs abusing former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Kim and Sean dated from 1994-2007 and shared four kids together before the star tragically died in 2018 due to lobar pneumonia.
The late model’s dad shared how horrified he was to see his grandchildren’s father shove, kick, stomp, and drag Cassie in the unearthed clip.
“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” the 78-year-old told a news outlet on Friday, June 7.
"It was despicable," he added. "I couldn't believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn't do that to my enemy."
As for if he ever witnessed Diddy abuse his daughter during their on-again-off-again romance, Jake replied, "no."
The patriarch added that though he did not see anything “to that extent” between the music mogul and his offspring, he admitted “it made me wonder.”
Jake recalled living in proximity to the couple during the relationship, noting how the “horrible” footage gives him a “different outlook” on Diddy.
“I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” he confessed. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”
He additionally shared that Kim really cared for Diddy, however, she “just couldn’t live with” the rapper in the same house.
“I think he was a very jealous person,” Jake stated. “They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.”
Jake concluded, “My concern is the children.”
As OK! previously reported, following the leak of the 2016 surveillance footage, Diddy took to Instagram to share an apology.
“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said in the May 19 post. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he continued. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”
“I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace,” the 54-year-old added.
Diddy concluded by claiming he's "committed to being a better man each and every day," and is "not asking for forgiveness" but is "truly sorry."
Despite having a video of the crime, Diddy was not prosecuted, as the incident happened too long ago.
"If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office explained. "As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."
Rolling Stone spoke with Jake.