Sean 'Diddy' Combs Told 'Making the Band 2' Contestant He Wanted to 'Eat Their Flesh' After Making Him 'So Mad,' Singer Sara Rivers Alleges
Accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs appear to be never-ending, as he's just been hit with more wild claims in a new Peacock documentary.
The TV program, titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, hit the streaming service on Tuesday, January 14, and featured former Making the Band 2 contestant Sara Rivers opening up about her alleged experiences with the currently imprisoned Bad Boy Records founder.
"When he got angry with one of my band members, he said, 'You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh,'" the MTV alum claimed of Combs, who was arrested and jailed in September 2024 on racketeering, trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
Rivers went on to describe another time Combs allegedly reacted to a Making the Band 2 contestant with rage, as she said the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper once reportedly told a participant he "could get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the s--- out of [them]."
The From the Bottom Up star additionally accused Combs of sexual misconduct, alleging the music mogul "touched me in a place that he shouldn’t have."
"I haven’t said anything for so long, and it’s built up," Rivers explained of why she stayed quiet for more than two decades since Making the Band 2 aired on MTV.
Rivers was one of many alleged victims of Combs to speak out in the documentary.
Accusers included a woman named Ashley Parham — who only referred to herself by first name in the broadcast but filed a lawsuit against Combs under her full moniker in October 2024.
While Parham didn't show her face on camera, she detailed a time Combs allegedly raped her with a remote control in 2018.
"I've become incredibly reclusive. I don't trust anyone," she said of her feelings years after the supposed incident.
In response to Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, Combs' lawyers declared: "This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months. It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind."
Reacting to Parham's accusations in particular, the disgraced rapper's attorneys continued, "as the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were 'unfounded.' Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, Calif., on the day she claims she was assaulted. There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story."