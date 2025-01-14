Sean 'Diddy' Combs Fought With Mystery Woman During Their Trip to Luxe Wyoming Resort 2 Months Before Rapper's Arrest
Sean "Diddy" Combs seemed to be living his luxurious life as normal until the moment he was arrested in September 2024.
In July of last year, the disgraced rapper, 55, spent a few nights at a lavish resort in Wyoming with a man and a mystery woman — the latter of whom he got into a bit of an argument with during one evening of the trip.
Combs' vacation took place at the upscale Amangani hotel in Jackson Hole, where the music mogul and his entourage spent their first day by the pool.
According to a hotel employee, Combs wore a wetsuit and booties while going for a swim.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Combs could be seen lounging by the pool deck as the scenic Teton mountain range stood tall in the background.
Drama erupted on day two of Combs' stay at the property, when he dined at the hotel restaurant and potently smelled like marijuana while eating steak and fries and sipping on San Pellegrino sparkling water.
It was after the meal that Combs allegedly got into a heated verbal altercation with the mystery lady he traveled to Wyoming with.
During the argument, the woman got "upset" and "pissy" before heading back to their room in a state of rage, the hotel staffer spilled to the news outlet.
- Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Had a 'Meltdown' in Prison Over Christmas, Source Claims: 'He Thought He'd Be Out on Bail by Now'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom and 6 of His Kids Support Him in Court as Disgraced Mogul Will Stay Behind Bars Until Upcoming Trial
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Request for $50 Million Bail Package in Fourth Prison Release Attempt
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the employee never saw things get physical between Combs and the female, the incident coincidentally occurred right around the same time a disturbing video from 2016 resurfaced of the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper beating his then-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura in a hotel hallway.
Combs — who also participated in white water rafting during his Midwestern vacation — also faced a number of sexual assault allegations at the time.
Following what could have been one of his last vacations, Combs was arrested in September on trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
He was then booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he remains imprisoned without bail.
The dad-of-seven's trial is scheduled to take place in New York City and begins in May.
If convicted on the racketeering charge, Combs could face a lifelong jail sentence. His s-- trafficking charge also carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, as well as a mandatory minimum of 15 years behind bars.
His prostitution charge has a maximum 10-year prison sentence.
Combs has denied all allegations made against him and pleaded not guilty to his charges.
TMZ obtained photos of Combs at the Jackson Hole resort and spoke to a hotel employee about the rapper's stay.