Wendy Williams Predicts Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will 'Go to Prison for Life': 'You Don't Know the Things That I Know'
Wendy Williams didn't hold back when sharing her thoughts about embattled star Sean "Diddy" Combs, who in currently in jail in Brooklyn, N.Y., during a recent podcast appearance.
When host Charlamagne tha God mentioned Combs had Williams fired years ago when she was a radio host on Hot 97, Williams chose to keep quiet about that topic.
However, she did speak out about Combs' recent legal drama, stating, “Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know the things that I know about Diddy back in the day.”
“Diddy done,” she exclaimed, ending her discussion of the rap mogul, 55.
Combs is currently behind bars after being arrested in September 2024. He was charged with a racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and s-- trafficking. The indictment referred to the “freak offs” — s-- performances he would often tape, allegedly between a male s-- worker and a woman — Combs would host.
Combs denied all of the allegations, but accusers have come out in droves since his arrest.
Elsewhere in the chat, the TV host also addressed her ongoing conservatorship she is currently being held under.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Claiming she’s being held captive, Williams said she’s unaware if she will even be allowed to see her father for his 94th birthday.
“I don’t know whether I’m allowed to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad,” Williams shared while getting choked up. “That person that you talk about who is holding me hostage— I don’t know that she’s going to let me.”
Williams’ niece Alex Finnie also appeared on the program, sharing the New Jersey native has yet to have a “medical evaluation to see if her rights can be restored.”
Williams detailed how she can’t make any decision for herself.
“I asked the other day I said, 'Listen, my thyroid I want to go to the person I’ve been going to for years,’” Williams gave as an example. “She [the guardian] told me that I won’t be going there because my pills for my thyroid ... the pill I have for my thyroid is perfect. This is my life, people… this is my god d--- life.”
Williams has been largely absent from the public eye since The Wendy Williams Show came to an end in 2022. In February 2024, a documentary entitled Where Is Wendy Williams? aired on Lifetime, but it depicted a very angry, bitter and out of sorts Williams, who seemed reliant on alcohol.
Williams’ family has been actively trying to get her to move from New York City to Florida, where they reside, but they have to get her out of the guardianship first. Her brother Tommy started to sell “Free Wendy” merchandise with the hopes of raising funds to get her released.
Williams was a guest on "The Breakfast Club" podcast.