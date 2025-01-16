Wendy Williams Predicts Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will 'Go to Prison for Life': 'You Don't Know the Things That I Know'

Claiming she’s being held captive, Williams said she’s unaware if she will even be allowed to see her father for his 94th birthday.

“I don’t know whether I’m allowed to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad,” Williams shared while getting choked up. “That person that you talk about who is holding me hostage— I don’t know that she’s going to let me.”

Williams’ niece Alex Finnie also appeared on the program, sharing the New Jersey native has yet to have a “medical evaluation to see if her rights can be restored.”

Williams detailed how she can’t make any decision for herself.

“I asked the other day I said, 'Listen, my thyroid I want to go to the person I’ve been going to for years,’” Williams gave as an example. “She [the guardian] told me that I won’t be going there because my pills for my thyroid ... the pill I have for my thyroid is perfect. This is my life, people… this is my god d--- life.”