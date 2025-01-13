Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Emotionally Details Moment Rapper Allegedly Raped Her With a Remote Control
Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers have detailed their allegedly disturbing experiences with the disgraced rapper in a new documentary.
The production, titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, premieres on Tuesday, January 14, and features one of the Bay Boy Records founder's supposed victims recalling the time Combs reportedly raped her with a remote control.
The woman, identified in the documentary by only her first name, Ashley — though her October 2024 lawsuit against Combs was filed under her full name, Ashley Parham — did not show her face on camera and claimed the rape occurred in 2018.
The incident allegedly occurred at the apartment of another man named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California.
In the documentary, Parham fought back tears as she opened up about how the apparent rape altered her life, admitting: "I’ve become incredibly reclusive. I don’t trust anyone."
Parham said her interactions with Combs began when she was with the other man, who had been FaceTiming the music mogul while at a bar.
During the video call, Parham said she was not "impressed" with Combs because she believed he had "something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur," causing the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper to warn she would "pay" for the comment.
The following month, Parham claimed she was at the man's apartment when Combs arrived with multiple other people — including his Chief of Staff Kristina Khorram.
It was there Combs allegedly held a knife to Parham's face before eventually raping her with a remote control.
Parham also accused Khorram of threatening her by saying she could have the accuser shipped anywhere in the world and she would never see her family again.
In the documentary, Parham's attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, claimed she has since learned the man her client had been spending time with was a "scouter" for Combs.
Combs' attorneys later blasted the documentary's producers, calling the allegations "fabricated," while Khorram's lawyer also denied the claims.
In a statement to a news publication, Combs' legal team wrote: "This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months. It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind."
Specifically responding to Parham's allegations, Combs' attorneys continued: "As the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were 'unfounded.' Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, Calif., on the day she claims she was assaulted. There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story."
