Article continues below advertisement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Sends Shockwaves Through Male Escort Community: Workers Fear for Their Futures

Photo of Diddy
Source: Mega

Male escorts revealed how Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial changed their client screening and exposed industry risks.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 8:10 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial has pulled back the curtain on the male s-- work industry, sending ripples of fear from New York to Los Angeles and Miami. Now, some male escorts who were connected to the music mogul express deep concerns about the future of their profession.

A male s-- worker involved in the Diddy case told TMZ that the fallout from the trial has altered how he operates.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diddy
Source: Mega

One s-- worker said the rapper's case made him more cautious when accepting jobs.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's a fear in the industry regarding what happened with Diddy at trial, and it's changing how I conduct business," he said. He now prioritizes caution, implementing a strict screening process for new clients to protect himself from those who might expose him online.

Diddy faced charges related to transporting s-- workers across state lines, which has made this s-- worker more discreet about his travel for work.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diddy
Source: Mega

Sharay Hayes said flirty texts and suggestive photos are now seen as legal liabilities.

Article continues below advertisement

"There has to be trust between a s-- worker and their client," he explained, indicating that building that trust may become increasingly difficult in the wake of the Diddy revelations.

He shared that he has a particular client who enjoys cuckolding, though he reassured that it's less adventurous than what he experienced with Diddy. "It's more of an orgy situation with the client's wife and other women," he admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharay Hayes, known as "The Punisher," emerged as a key witness in the Diddy trial and echoed the fear felt by escorts nationwide.

"Escorts need to be more careful about how they arrange sexual encounters now," he told TMZ, stressing the increased concern over incriminating texts, which ultimately played a role in the Diddy prosecution.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diddy
Source: Mega

The music mogul was found not guilty of trafficking and racketeering charges.

Article continues below advertisement

The disgraced rapper on July 2 was found not guilty of trafficking and racketeering charges after a nearly two-month trial.

He was found guilty, however, of the Mann Act transportation of previous lovers Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and another ex-girlfriend who went by the name of "Jane." He was also denied bail, with his sentencing set for October 3.

Article continues below advertisement

After the legal drama, Hayes revealed that s–--workers are anxious about leaving a paper trail.

"Some conversations with potential clients get really flirty, really fast," he pointed out. "Folks usually start asking for d--- sizes and suggestive photos before they meet...and that's a big no-no."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diddy
Source: Mega

S-- workers were cautioned to be vigilant after the musician's trial.

The trial heightened Hayes' profile as he took to the media circuit to promote his book, In Search of Freezer Meat. Although the publicity has led to an influx of job offers, he remains cautious. "You never know who is on the other end of the line," he said.

