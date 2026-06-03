Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Doesn't 'Intend' to Ever Move Back to U.S.

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Cassie Ventura appears to be embracing a fresh start far away from the spotlight in the United States. According to court documents obtained by a Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 2, the singer revealed in a May 1 filing connected to her lawsuit against male escort Clayton Howard, a male escort linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs' s-- trafficking case, that she is no longer living in California.

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Source: MEGA Cassie Ventura stated in a court filing that she now lives 'outside the United States.'

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The filing stated that Ventura currently resides “outside of the United States” and does “not intend to move back.” The legal document explained that “it would be significantly more convenient” for Ventura to “travel to New York,” where her legal team is based, rather than fly to California for proceedings tied to the lawsuit.

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No further information about her current residence was included in the documents at the time of publication. Ventura has remained in the public eye in recent months after taking the stand during Combs' 2025 criminal trial. During her testimony, she accused the music mogul of subjecting her to years of physical and sexual abuse throughout their on-and-off relationship, which lasted from 2007 to 2018.

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Source: MEGA Cassie Ventura testified during Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 2025 trial and detailed allegations of physical abuse, sexual abuse and coercion.

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Audio and video evidence presented during the case appeared to support portions of her allegations. One widely circulated video showed Combs kicking Ventura while she was curled up on the floor of a hotel hallway in 2016. In another recording, Ventura could be heard pleading for assistance and expressing fears that the embattled music exec would "kill" her. During her testimony, Ventura also discussed participating in her former partner’s sexual gatherings, often referred to as "freak offs," where she engaged in sexual activity with other individuals.

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She explained that she agreed to take part because she felt pressured to satisfy Combs and feared consequences if she refused. The "Long Way 2 Go" artist further testified that those experiences took a serious toll on her health. She said she suffered recurring stomach problems and urinary tract infections and eventually became dependent on opiates, which she used to feel "numb" while enduring the relationship.

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Source: MEGA The singer told the court that the relationship led to serious health issues, including recurring medical problems and opiate addiction.

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Meanwhile, Combs continues to face legal scrutiny on multiple fronts. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office recently confirmed that another case involving the rapper is currently “under review,” spokesperson Venusse Dunn confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday, June 1.

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According to TMZ, the case stems from allegations made by Jonathan Hay, who claims Combs sexually battered him during two separate incidents in 2020 and 2021. Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly investigated the accusations before forwarding the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

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Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in federal custody after being convicted on two Mann Act charges.

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The latest development comes less than a year after Combs' highly publicized federal trial concluded. In July 2025, a jury acquitted Combs of racketeering and s-- trafficking charges. However, he was convicted on two counts under the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting individuals for commercial s-- and prostitution. The charges were tied to testimony from former girlfriends Ventura and another woman identified as "Jane."