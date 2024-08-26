Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Motion to Dismiss Bombshell Rodney Jones Lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is doing his best to get Rodney Jones' lawsuit against him tossed out.
According to court documents, the disgraced rapper, 54, filed a motion to dismiss the record producer's case against him for alleged sexual assault, harassment and grooming.
In the paperwork filed on Monday, August 26, in federal court in the Southern District of New York, Combs claimed the lawsuit was only to garner media attention and get money out of him.
In February 2024, Jones, who is seeking $30 million, accused the music mogul of not compensating him for his work in the studio. He also claimed Diddy demanded that he come into contact with s-- workers and that he passed out cocktails laced with drugs at his home.
In the legal papers, Combs claimed the case against him was "replete with legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods" and "fails to state a single viable claim” against him.
The "Coming Home" artist also accused Jones of using the lawsuit to "promote his personal brand and profit from exposure" and said he could not prove "business or property" was injured under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
According to Jones' lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, the filing by Combs was a "delay tactic” and “nothing more than a billing exercise.”
The Making the Band alum also said in the documents that “Jones’ sexual assault claim against Mr. Combs must be dismissed because Jones fails to plead the most basic facts, such as where and when any purported instance of assault occurred or what allegedly transpired.”
Combs has had quite a few legal battles thrown his way this year. As OK! previously reported, he's been named in numerous civil lawsuits since November 2023, including several people accusing him of sexual assault.
The musician was also under fire after a video of him physically harming his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who filed one of the lawsuits against him, in a hotel hallway in 2016 was unearthed.
“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said in an apology video shared to social media. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."
